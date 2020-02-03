The bizarre Super Bowl party of Trump cost the taxpayer $ 3.4 million

US taxpayers pay a $ 3.4 million bill to send President Donald Trump and his family to Florida, where he organized a Super Bowl Party with tickets for guests at his private golf club on Sunday.
Tickets were sold for $ 75 each and were limited to members of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Accessing the private golf club initially costs $ 450,000, with annual membership fees and fees each year thereafter.
A breakdown of Mr Trump’s travel expenses was first reported by the Huffington Post, based on data from the Government Accountability Office.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
Many of the costs of the trip were related to security in Mar-a-Lago, which is especially expensive due to its location on the water.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/125 Super Bowl 54
The Chiefs of Kansas City met the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54
AP
2/125 Super Bowl 54
General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
3/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
AP
4/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.
AP
5/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna
Getty Images
6/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
7/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
8/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
9/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV
AP
10/125 Super Bowl 54
49ers players crawl on the field
AP
11/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
12/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City leaders are taking the field
Getty Images
13/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
14/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
Getty Images
15/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
REUTERS
16/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick
TODAY VS Sport
17/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
TODAY VS Sport
18/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
19/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
20/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball
TODAY VS Sport
21/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
22/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs
AP
23/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
24/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
25/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled
Getty Images
26/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
27/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
TODAY VS Sport
28/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward
Getty Images
29/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
REUTERS
30/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
AFP via Getty Images
31/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
32/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
33/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
34/125 Super Bowl 54
Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds
Getty Images
35/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
36/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches
Getty Images
37/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds
Getty Images
38/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City
AP
39/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
40/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
Getty Images
41/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
AP
42/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
43/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
44/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
45/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
46/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
47/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
48/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
49/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
50/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
51/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
52/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
AP
53/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
54/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
55/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
56/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel
Getty Images
57/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
58/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
59/125 Super Bowl 54
During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium
AP
60/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action
REUTERS
61/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action
REUTERS
62/125 Super Bowl 54
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
63/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
64/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
REUTERS
65/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
66/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball
Getty Images
67/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
68/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
69/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
70/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
71/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
72/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
73/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception
Getty Images
74/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
75/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
76/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
77/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
AP
78/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
79/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
80/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
81/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
82/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team
Getty Images
83/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired
AP
84/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds
REUTERS
85/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception
TODAY VS Sport
86/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
87/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
88/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
89/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
90/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
91/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes
AP
92/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away
Getty Images
93/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
Getty Images
94/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
REUTERS
95/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown
Getty Images
96/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
EPA
97/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
Getty Images
98/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
99/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
100/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
101/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
102/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass
Getty Images
103/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
104/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
AP
105/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
106/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
107/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
108/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade
TODAY VS Sport
109/125 Super Bowl 54
Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates
AP
110/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
111/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
112/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
113/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
114/125 Super Bowl 54
Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
115/125 Super Bowl 54
Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
116/125 Super Bowl 54
Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
117/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
Getty Images
118/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid
AP
119/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark
AP
120/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
REUTERS
121/125 Super Bowl 54
Strong safety for the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating Tyrann Mathieu and teammates on the podium
AFP via Getty Images
122/125 Super Bowl 54
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
123/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy
EPA
124/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy
AP
125/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy
Reuters
1/125 Super Bowl 54
The Chiefs of Kansas City met the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54
AP
2/125 Super Bowl 54
General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
3/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
AP
4/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.
AP
5/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna
Getty Images
6/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
7/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
8/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
9/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV
AP
10/125 Super Bowl 54
49ers players crawl on the field
AP
11/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
12/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City leaders are taking the field
Getty Images
13/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
14/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
Getty Images
15/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
REUTERS
16/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick
TODAY VS Sport
17/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
TODAY VS Sport
18/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
19/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
20/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball
TODAY VS Sport
21/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
22/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs
AP
23/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
24/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
25/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled
Getty Images
26/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
27/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
TODAY VS Sport
28/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward
Getty Images
29/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
REUTERS
30/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
AFP via Getty Images
31/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
32/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
33/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
34/125 Super Bowl 54
Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds
Getty Images
35/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
36/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches
Getty Images
37/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds
Getty Images
38/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City
AP
39/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
40/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
Getty Images
41/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
AP
42/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
43/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
44/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
45/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
46/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
47/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
48/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
49/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
50/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
51/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
52/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
AP
53/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
54/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
55/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
56/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel
Getty Images
57/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
58/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
59/125 Super Bowl 54
During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium
AP
60/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action
REUTERS
61/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action
REUTERS
62/125 Super Bowl 54
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
63/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
64/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
REUTERS
65/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
66/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball
Getty Images
67/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
68/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
69/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
70/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
71/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
72/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
73/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception
Getty Images
74/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
75/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
76/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
77/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
AP
78/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
79/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
80/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
81/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
82/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team
Getty Images
83/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired
AP
84/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds
REUTERS
85/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception
TODAY VS Sport
86/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
87/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
88/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
89/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
90/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
91/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes
AP
92/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away
Getty Images
93/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
Getty Images
94/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
REUTERS
95/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown
Getty Images
96/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
EPA
97/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
Getty Images
98/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
99/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
100/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
101/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
102/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass
Getty Images
103/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
104/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
AP
105/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
106/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
107/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
108/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade
TODAY VS Sport
109/125 Super Bowl 54
Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates
AP
110/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
111/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
112/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
113/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
114/125 Super Bowl 54
Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
115/125 Super Bowl 54
Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
116/125 Super Bowl 54
Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
117/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
Getty Images
118/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid
AP
119/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark
AP
120/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
REUTERS
121/125 Super Bowl 54
Strong safety for the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating Tyrann Mathieu and teammates on the podium
AFP via Getty Images
122/125 Super Bowl 54
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
123/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy
EPA
124/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy
AP
125/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy
Reuters
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a defensive response when asked about the president’s priorities.
“The starting point of your story is ridiculous and false and only more left-wing media bias are shown. The president never stops working, and that includes when he’s at the Winter White House, “she told The Huffington Post.
Mr Trump tweeted a picture of himself playing golf at the club on Sunday morning. Earlier that evening, Mr Trump and the First Lady arrived at the golf club, where the marching band and cheerleaders from Florida Atlantic University performed for him.
The watch party doubled as a re-election gala for Mr Trump – named “Red White & Blue: Celebrating Trump Kick-Off 2020 Victory with a huge illustration of him as a footballer. The” Trumpettes “, a group of Mr Trump’s female supporters, organized the event.
Mr. Trump claimed that more than 1,000 “women, all women, only women” responded to the Trumpettes’ first “ad” for the event and continued to brag – wrongly – that his approval rating was the best he had ever been.
Photos from the event showed that Mr. Trump stood in front of the massive, grinning illustration of himself as a soccer player, with a soccer ball labeled “2020” in his hands.
Only the best news in your inbox
Lee Greenwood sang at the event and Fox News / conservative media personalities such as Sean Hannity and Diamond and Silk were present.
“We discovered that just because you’re black doesn’t mean you have to vote for Democrat,” said Lynnette Hardaway, half of Diamond and Silk during the event.
Photos from the event show that Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. and First Lady Melania Trump were also present at the event.
view more
During a speech, the First Lady suggested that she could play a more pronounced role in Mr Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020.
“I look forward to campaigning and fighting for Americans and our great nation,” Mrs. Trump said.
During the Super Bowl, Mr. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg broadcast ads for duel campaigns. Trump later interrupted his attacks on Mr. Bloomberg by calling him “Mini Mike” on Twitter.
It was a generally strange last few days at the resort. On Friday, a 30-year-old woman, opera singer Hannah Roemhild, was arrested after being rammed by security checkpoints in Mar-a-Lago and urging the police to shoot her car. Despite the location and proximity to the president’s arrival, her arrest was reported as unrelated to Mr. Trump and his association with the resort.
Mr. Trump claimed in 2016 that he would separate himself from his companies, but seems to have gone back on that claim, instead opting to take a presidential salary.
The weekend trip was Mr Trump’s 244th golf outing. Since taking office, Mr. Trump has cost taxpayers $ 130.4 million on golf outings.
.