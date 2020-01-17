The billionaire Bloomberg is given a deadline to disclose its financial information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The billionaire Michael Bloomberg won’t have to publicly disclose his finances until the end of March after voters vote in Super Tuesday in more than a dozen states.

Presidential candidates must disclose their investments, businesses, and income streams. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is the only Democrat who is looking for the White House and has not yet submitted any documents to publicly disclose his documents.

And under an extension granted to him by the Bundestag election commission on Friday – the second that Bloomberg received – he can postpone her release until March 20.

Timing is important as Bloomberg no longer runs campaigns in countries like Iowa and New Hampshire and instead relies heavily on later competitions, such as Super Tuesday on March 3rd, for finances until it provides information to voters after these crucial competitions denied how much it is worth – and how it invests its money.

“Mr. Bloomberg … has gone to great lengths to prepare his report. However, due to the complexity of its holdings and the need to obtain certain information from third parties, Mr. Bloomberg requires additional time to collect and review his financial information and his To complete and submit the report, ”wrote his lawyer Lawrence H. Norton in a letter to the FEC.

Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen declined to comment. Bloomberg has promised to publish its tax returns – a decade-long tradition for presidential candidates until Republican Donald Trump refused to do so in the 2016 election campaign – but has not announced when.

Bloomberg, who has long considered a White House offer, sits on a sprawling economic empire and is valued at over $ 50 billion, making him easily the richest candidate in the competition.

He has been laying the foundation for a campaign for months and has flooded the primary states with radio and television advertising worth over $ 200 million since its launch in November.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.