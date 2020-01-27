The bill would force the state to let residents vote at polling station news

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Republican lawmaker is planning a law to force Secretary of State Scott Schwab to implement a law passed last year that allows residents to vote in the locations that are most convenient for them, rather than assigning them to polling stations.

Anthony Hensley, chairman of the Senate Minority of Topeka, is considering taking legal action to force Schwab to implement the law on the creation of “electoral centers,” the Wichita-Adler reported.

Schwab informed legislators this month that he was in favor of the law, but it is unlikely that the state would enact regulations well in advance of the November elections to ensure the security of the elections in all districts.

Jim Howell, Commissioner for Sedgwick County, expressed frustration at the delay and found that the law was enforced last year so that it could be implemented for the 2020 elections. He said the law would cut queues at polling stations on election day.

“We’re eight or nine months later now and he hasn’t written any rules and regulations yet. Why?” Howell asked.

Representative Blake Carpenter, a Derby Republican who has a majority in the house and is the deputy chairman of the election committee, has drafted a law to empower provinces to implement the law without waiting for Schwab’s rules. This bill could be introduced next week, he said.

Zimmermann and commissioners hope to speed up the calculation so that the district has time to introduce the new primary school system on August 4th.

Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said he was considering legal action to force Schwab to “do his duty as Secretary of State.”

Schwab said a task force is working to draft the regulations as soon as possible, but it is complicated because state rules must apply to everyone, not just tech-savvy counties like Sedgwick.

“Not every county has the same survey book,” he said. “Not every district has the same voting machines. So you have to put everyone (providers) in a room who are competitors and agree to a conversation that can endanger your system. “

He also noted that the homeland security agency is involved for security reasons.

Once the rules were written, they would have to be reviewed by the Attorney General and a legislative committee. This could take more than two months, he said.

Schwab also said that he would prefer to test the new system during a low-turnout local election rather than this year when high turnout is expected in presidential and senate competitions. He is most concerned about rural areas that do not have reliable network access.

“If there is a network shortage or outage and suddenly a bunch of people are unable to vote, it is a bigger problem than the immediate implementation,” said Schwab.

Howell said the legislation was written to allow counties to opt out without the right technology.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.