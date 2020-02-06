The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donates $ 100 million to coronavirus help

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is dramatically increasing its anti-coronavirus spending by providing up to $ 100 million to curb the outbreak.

The foundation said in a statement on Wednesday that its funds would be used to find a vaccine against the virus, limit its spread, and improve patient detection and treatment.

The new donation includes $ 10 million that the foundation previously committed to.

The organization will immediately send $ 20 million to groups, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak of the coronavirus a global public health emergency last week.

The funds will also be made available to public health authorities in China and other countries affected by the outbreak.

The foundation also focuses on countries in South Asia and Africa where the risk of contamination is higher due to the lack of access to good health care. Up to $ 20 million goes to health authorities in these regions.

“The release of quick and flexible funding is designed to help multilateral organizations and national health authorities rapidly expand their virus detection capabilities and perform disease modeling analysis,” the group said.

This is “so that they can target resources where they can have the greatest impact on containing the spread of diseases,” he added.

Bill and Melinda Gates are known for their work in public health and philanthropy. In 2009, they worked with authorities in China to fight an outbreak of tuberculosis in the country and contributed approximately $ 33 million in relief efforts.

In 2010, the couple provided up to $ 10 billion for vaccine research over the next ten years. The same year, they launched an initiative called “Giving Pledge” with Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, which encourages billionaires to donate most of their wealth to charity.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft in 1975 and the second richest person in the world, currently has an estimated net worth of $ 117 billion.

The Gates team is the youngest to grow as the coronavirus outbreak increases and infects around 28,000 people in more than 25 countries and areas. To date, at least 560 people have been killed, especially in mainland China.

Other prominent business leaders have pledged millions of dollars to fight the virus. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has donated 100 million yuan (14.4 million US dollars) for vaccine research and virus treatment measures, his foundation said last week.

According to a company spokesman, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, has allocated 12.7 million yuan ($ 1.8 million) in relief efforts in his home province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.