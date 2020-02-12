The big winner in New Hampshire is. . . Amy Klobuchar? – Mother Jones

As we all know, the key to winning the media race is “better than expected.” As a result, Amy Klobuchar has blown away competition in New Hampshire tonight. She went from 9 percent in the weekend polls to 12 percent in the last polls to 20 percent in the actual vote. That is a huge wave.

However, Sanders and Buttigieg remain the front runners and it is unclear how much Klobuchar has support in the upcoming games in Nevada in South Carolina. Or rather, it’s clear, and the answer right now is “not much.” But her surprising finish in New Hampshire can change that at night. It could also change its fundraising just in time for Super Tuesday in three weeks. I’ll let you know when I start seeing Amy For America ads here in California.

It looks like Joe Biden is dead in the water. The worst possible thing for a candidate for eligibility is losing, and Biden has now lost twice in spectacular fashion. Will his South Carolina ‘firewall’ stay with him now that he doesn’t seem to be eligible? I doubt it.

There are still some votes to count in New Hampshire, but probably not enough to change things a lot. It seems that this is how the evening will end.