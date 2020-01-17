Well, it didn’t set the world on fire when released, but Game Freak won’t just pretend it never happened. JRPG Little Town Hero: The Big Idea Edition has been announced for Nintendo Switch to release a physical version of the eShop game with additional extras in spring 2020. In addition to the game, it contains the art book “Life in the Village” “Izzit? Dazzit! “, The” Defender Duo “pin set, the official soundtrack from” Town Tunes “and a collection box that is up to date. Everything looks very attractive on the advertising image, even if the design can still change. It costs $ 49.99, while the pure digital version costs $ 24.99.

Little Town Hero encountered a limited range of responses when released. Most players were either lukewarm to the game mechanics or absolutely hostile to their perceived shortcomings. I myself was very excited for this game from the start, but I didn’t play it more than a few times when it was finally released. It has raised questions about how skillful Game Freak is in developing non-Pokémon games, but developing games is an incredibly complicated thing, for better and for worse. Whatever Game Freak does next, it’s as solid a chance to be great as anything else.

