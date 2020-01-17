The development of carpooling applications, such as Uber and Lyft, was made possible by 4G. With 5G, carpooling cars could one day drive themselves – no human driver required.

Autonomous cars are just one of the many potential applications of 5G, the next generation wireless network that is gradually being rolled out in the United States and other countries around the world.

Businesses are fighting to have the fastest or most important 5G networks. And countries are competing to be the first to roll out fully functional 5G nationwide, due to the many groundbreaking innovations that experts plan to build on top of it.

But wireless customers will have to wait a while to see one of the main benefits that 5G could one day bring. This is because a lot of resources are invested in the network to enable new technologies, including smart cities, remote surgeries and automated factories.

The three main differences between 4G and 5G are faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and lower “latency” or latency in communications between devices and servers. But these benefits will require the construction of many new infrastructures and billions of dollars of annual investment.

Speed

Speed ​​is one of the most anticipated elements of the next generation network.

5G should be almost 100 times faster than 4G. With speeds like that, you can download a two-hour movie in under 10 seconds, a task that takes about seven minutes on 4G (more panic when trying to download your in-flight entertainment to the tarmac before takeoff plane) .

Fast speeds have obvious consumer applications, including streaming movies and downloading apps, but they will also be important in many other settings. Manufacturing experts talk about the possibility of installing video cameras throughout an entire factory, and very quickly collecting and analyzing massive amounts of footage to monitor product quality in real time.

These speeds are possible because most 5G networks are built on very high frequency radio waves, also called high band spectrum. Higher frequencies can transmit much more data, much faster than 4G.

But signals traveling on the high-band spectrum cannot travel very far and find it difficult to pass through walls, windows, street lights and other hard surfaces. It is not very practical when we want the tiny computers that we carry everywhere to keep working while we leave the metro station, on the street and in the office.

To offset these challenges, wireless operators who build 5G broadband networks install tons of small cellular sites (the size of pizza boxes) on light poles, walls or towers, often at relatively small distance from each other. For this reason, most operators deploy 5G city by city – for the network to work, the city must be full of these little cells.

It is also likely that many buildings will have their own 5G cell sites to operate the indoor network.

Capacity

We have all experienced this frustrating moment when you are in a relatively small area with a group of people – a concert, a sports stadium or the airport during the holiday season – and you see the “spinning wheel of death” all when trying to open a web page or play an Instagram video.

Too many devices trying to use the network in one place can cause congestion. The network infrastructure simply cannot cope with a large number of devices, resulting in slower data speeds and longer latency for downloads.

5G should solve this problem – and more. The next generation network should have a capacity significantly higher than 4G. This not only means a better connection for everyone’s phones, so you can brag on social media more easily to be in the big game. This will connect very many devices to the network.

Experts compare the 5G network to a new and improved highway with more lanes for more cars. This element of the update could create increased bandwidth for the “Internet of Things” era, filled with connected toothbrushes, kitchen appliances, floor lamps and more.

Latency

There is a small but significant difference between speed and latency, that is, the time it takes for devices to communicate with each other or with the server that sends them information.

Speed ​​is the time it takes your phone to download content from a web page. Latency is the time between sending an SMS to a friend’s phone and one where their phone records that they have received a new message. Although latency is measured in milliseconds, all of these milliseconds add up when sending and receiving huge packets of information for something as complex as video – or autonomous car data.

Latency is already low with 4G, but 5G will make it practically zero.

It will be good for new innovations such as real-time remote gaming – helping people in various parts of the world to use wireless internet connected devices to play a game and all be on exactly the same page at the same time.

It will be essential for other technologies, such as autonomous cars, which will have to send signals about their environment via the Internet to a computer in the cloud, ask the computer to analyze the situation and send signals back to the car. telling him how to do it. reply. To ensure the safety of autonomous vehicles (and their passengers), this communication must be instantaneous.

The X factor: reliability

Here’s the thing: the massive speeds and capacities and low latency of 5G depend on the high band spectrum. However, the high band spectrum, with its small coverage areas, is not very reliable.

Even in cities where operators say they have deployed 5G, it can be difficult to stay connected to the network.

It is likely that for some time, even after 5G compatible devices are more widely adopted, people will use a mixture of 4G and 5G. When you’re near a 5G tower, your device connects and accesses super-fast speeds. If you are not, your device will resume operating in 4G.

Other strategies for developing 5G offer greater reliability.

T-Mobile said last month that it had built a national 5G network because, rather than using high-bandwidth spectrum, T-Mobile mainly used radio waves to build its network. These signals cover much wider areas and pass through walls and trees better, but “low band spectrum” does not provide the dramatic benefits we think of when we think of 5G.

For now, T-Mobile’s 5G network offers, on average, a 20% increase in download speeds compared to 4G LTE, according to a spokesperson for the company. This is a glaring difference from speeds 100 times faster than 4G on high frequency 5G networks.

Ultimately, the lower and higher 5G frequencies will cover much of the country and we will make the most of both worlds.