The big difference between Trump’s triumphant speech and Clinton’s gloomy address after the Senate acquittal

Donald Trump lashed out at the Democrats in a White House briefing in which he called the opposition “liars,” in stark contrast to the comments made by former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted by the Senate.

Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday, spoke in the Eastern Chamber of the White House at an address that made it clear that his long-standing views on his accusation were unchanged.

“We went through hell unfairly. I did nothing wrong, “he said, explaining once again that he believed that the telephone conversation with Ukraine that led to concern that led to the investigation into accusation was” perfect. “

“They took a phone call that was completely justified. I call it a perfect call because it was. And they brought me to the final stages of deposition. But now we have that wonderful word, I never thought a word would sound so good. It is called total acquittal. Total acquittal, “Trump said.

The president presented a copy of The Washington Post with a headline stating that he was “acquitted”, and the president proposed to his wife Melania Trump: “We can take that home, honey, maybe we’ll frame it , and joked that it was “the only good headline I ever had in The Washington Post.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

In discussing the investigation, Trump said, “It was bad, corrupt, dirty agents, speakers, liars.” It should never have happened. “

The festive attitude of the president in the aftermath of the Senate acquittal is different from the behavior of former President Bill Clinton, whose speech reached a bleak agreement after his own acquittal by the Senate in 199.

“I want to say again to the American people how deeply sorry I am for what I have said and done to cause these events and the great burden they have placed on Congress and the American people,” Clinton said in his press conference in the White House after his acquittal by the Senate in 1999 after accusation of perjury and obstruction of justice.

“I am also humble and very grateful for the support and prayers I have received from millions of Americans in the past year. Now I ask all Americans, and I hope that all Americans, here in Washington and throughout our country, will again dedicate us to the work of serving our nation and building our future together.

“This can be a time of reconciliation and renewal for America, and this must be,” he concluded.

“I believe that anyone asking for forgiveness should be willing to give it,” Clinton said in response to a question about whether he “could forgive and forget.”

Bill Clinton response to acquittal

Mr. Clinton’s short address was less than two minutes, including his answer to the reporter’s question.

By way of comparison, Mr. Trump, whose ability to change from a short press to a full-fledged conference last year led to laughter from fellow world leaders at NATO, spoke for more than an hour at the White House briefing.

During his speech, he focused not only on the investigation of charges – which he claimed from the outset as a “witch hunt” – but various ailments that he felt were unnecessarily imposed on him by the Democrats, including “sleazebag James Comey”, and the Russia probe.

In the more than an hour-long speech, the president also touched baseball metaphors, thanked a number of people, and recalled the 2016 e-mail probe with his old rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

