If you’ve ever looked for war games on your iPad / Android device, you’ll know what I mean when I say it’s like entering a swamp to find your wallet. Hundreds and hundreds of tower defense clones, snipers and risk stifle truly decent experiences. Like the genre of ‘strategy’ in general, free ‘gacha’ games have invaded our app stores and are proving almost impossible to resist.

Still, equipped with the latest in swamp drainage technology, we have been able to assemble a crack squad of some of the best war games for Android and iOS currently available.

Editor: Feral Interactive

Platforms: iPad only

Price: $ 14.99

While it may not fit the traditional definition of ‘war game’, Company of Heroes is, however, one of the best real-time tactical experiences of World War II of the past twenty years, and it is finally on iPad. Feral Interactive has done a great job of porting this classic to the mobile, with a remade interface to handle the touch controls and the small screen size. It is still a bit complicated in places with more complex operations, but as our review points out, it still works very well.

At the time of writing, Feral has only carried the single-player campaign, plus the ability to play Skirmish games against an AI. We anticipate that the multiplayer will arrive at some point, as well as possibly the two expansions of Company of Heroes. An Android port and phone would not be bad either.

Pacific fire

Editor: Wirraway software

Platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 2.99

Genuinely new entries in this category are rare, but fortunately 2019 gave us a real indie gem to add to this list. Pacific Fire by Wirraway is a cheap, but surprisingly deep, combined arms war game that throws you into the Pacific theaters of World War II. Many scenarios are offered that represent both sides of the conflict, and it is your job to make the best use of the land, sea and air assets that you have available to capture and secure your objectives.

This is a solitaire experience, but the developers have stated several times that they are fully committed to adding content to this game, as well as working on new titles that follow the same format. What is especially convincing about this is that it uses a ‘WEGO’ shift-based format, where all shift orders are resolved simultaneously. This is a great war game available at a great price, and you should read our Pacific Fire review for more information.

Normandie Heroes

Editor: Slitherine

Platform: iOS universal

Price: $ 14.99 (with additional IAP DLC)

Not only is it an adaptation of a fairly decent physical war game of the same name, it is also a pretty decent war game on its own merits. Inspired by the classic hexagonal and counter-style games, Heroes of Normandie used a square grid and more ‘scale’ tokens representing squadrons of troops, vehicles and individual commanders. It really is a tactical squad level game that involves dice rolls, action cards, but also careful use of your unit’s abilities and the surrounding terrain.

Slitherine really did an excellent job adapting this game to the digital, preserving the ‘bigger than life’ art style of the board and game pieces, and offering a way to play the game without having to try to read the rule book (which was a bit terribly presented) and dealing with all those pieces. Slitherine was perhaps a little ahead of the curve when they launched this in 2016, since they haven’t really been receiving post-launch support that we would expect despite the genre of digital board games ports in general that is growing in popularity. With a price of $ 14.99, it is definitely one of the most expensive games that exist, but we would dare to say if you want something meaty, but portable, it is worth the expense. Slitherine has always been reluctant to Android, so we doubt it will appear there, but there was a patch as recent as March 2019, which shows that they have not completely abandoned the game.

Wars across the worlds

Editor: Digital plug-in

Platform: iOS universal

Price: $ 1.99 (with IAP)

The premise of Warsross the World is to present a universal war game system so that it can be applied to a variety of scenarios and scenarios throughout history. You could be fighting in the Tannenberg forests for a minute, assaulting the Normandy beaches the next, before finally confronting the Syrians in the Six Day War.

We were very impressed with how well mechanics translate from era to era, providing a consistently fun and challenging experience. The custom flavor is introduced through the card system, which can offer significant tactical and strategic options. The base game only comes with the tutorial and an additional scenario (hence the cheap price), but so far none of the $ 1 scenario offers to pop has disappointed. The Berlin stage 1945 (priced at $ 2.99) is currently our favorite.

Vietnam ’65

Editor: Slitherine

Platform: iPad

Price: $ 9.99

Central mechanics simulates the nature of the operational counterinsurgency war in a plausible and realistic way. The constant pressure to maintain a presence in the countryside makes it difficult to gather the forces it needs for large sweeps to destroy the central enemy bases without getting anywhere. The result is a demanding one-turn experience, and you should read the Vietnam ’65 review for more information.

The developer made a follow-up game, Afghanistan ’11, which is also really good and covers events following the 2001 War in Afghanistan. You put yourself in charge of US forces while trying to build the ‘hearts and minds’ of the local population, while also addressing the Taliban-sponsored insurgents. Unfortunately, Apple arbitrarily removed the game from the app store and has not yet returned. However, you can still pick it up on the PC, if you wish.

Panzer body

Editor: Slitherine

Platform: iPad

Price: $ 19.99

Panzer Corps has been hailed as “the spiritual successor” of the Panzer General series. If you don’t know Panzer General, it was a tremendously successful war game of 1990. Panzer Corps is a lightweight operating level WW2 game that allows you to play a series of linked scenarios in which your forces will be updated over time through Around 800 units. The challenge is to take a specific goal within a time limit while retaining its strength. Probably not for anyone interested in a real simulation or a specific order of battles.

Consider also: OpenPanzer, a completely free alternative to Panzer Corps on which you can read more in our “free games” lists for iOS and Android.

Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal

Editor: Avalon Digital

Platform: iOS universal

Price: $ 6.99

This is an excellent peaceful aircraft carrier battle game that is developed at the operational level. The excellent AI, easy interface and accessibility combined with realism and plausibility make this game a must if you have a vague interest in naval operations. But, above all, I love how this game takes you so quickly to interesting decision points and the bulk of the fight. Read our review for more.

At the time of writing this article, a successful Kickstarter means that this game will come to Android (and desktop PC) in the near future. Huzzah!

Drive in Moscow

Editor: Slitherine

Platform: iPad

Price: $ 9.99

This is an operating level area activation game that allows you to defend or drive Moscow with realistic units. Fighting against time you face a series of agonizing decisions in this game, constantly trying to discover when it is a good time to move forward or backward to a new line. The result is determined by your ability to judge those correct moments. Realistic, tense and accessible, this is a really excellent game. Read our review of Drive on Moscow for more information.

Consider also: There is another game in Shenendoah’s original ‘lite’ war game series, Battle of the Bulge, which is Universal iOS and worth checking out.

John Tiller software

Editor: John Tiller software

Platforms: Android, iPad

Price: Free – $ 2.99

Modern campaign series

This is a series of four operational-level games that cover the Arab-Israeli wars, a hypothetical cold war that became fashionable in Germany in the 1980s and the Quang Tri offensive in 1972. These games provide a detailed order of battle, A good fog of war and a realistic game. Tactical combat element However, the central system is somewhat outdated, the AI ​​is not excellent and the experience does not provide a particularly plausible command simulation if that is important to you. If you don’t like endless drop-down menus, then these games are not for you, accessibility is not a key strength here.

Modern campaigns: Quang Tri ’72

Modern campaigns: Middle East ’67

Modern campaigns: plain of northern Germany ’85

Modern campaigns: Fulda Gap ’85

John Tiller Civil War Battles

There are a lot of civil war battle games in the various stores and most of them are a complete waste of time from the perspective of war games. However, the JTS Civil War Battles series provides a tactically sound game with a strong battle order backed by good combat mechanics.

However, like Modern Campaigns, the central system is outdated and the general simulation of the command experience does not feel good. You will have difficulty finding a better ACW hard core tactical war game and with 11 games in the series you will keep yourself busy. Note that, unlike Modern Campaign games, not all games in this series have been released on Android:

Civil War Battles

The battle of antietam

The battle of Shiloh

The battle of Chancellorsville

The battles of the peninsula

The battle of chickamauga

Battles in the Ozark

The battle of Corinth

The Petersburg campaign

The battle of Atlanta

The battle of franklin

Consider also: There are more JTS games on iOS than Android, but in addition to the above, JTS has launched some of its Panzer campaigns and an air war and naval war game. It’s worth checking out everyone, and some are even free!

Alternatively, if you want something lighter, watch Hexwar and his Civil War game series: 186X or his slightly more complex American Civil War Battles game based on the popular Terrible Swift Sword Great Battles of the American Civil War board game.

Conflict Series

Developer: Joni Nuutinen

Platform: Android

Price: Free for $ 5.99

The series of conflicts covers an absolutely huge number of operating level games of World War II that this Finnish designer has launched. The main thing about this series is that they are very accessible, combat time is very fast and is probably the main reason for their success. This is combined with reasonable prices and a design that makes you want to take another turn. On the negative side, the games don’t look great, they are all quite similar and the AI ​​can be very poor, which without 2 players makes the long-term viability of the game quite limited.

The list of Nuutinen games is too numerous to list here (and doesn’t it seem to be on iOS?), So look at this link to see the full list of games you have created.

Command and colors: the great war

Editor: Hex war

Platform: iPad, Android

Price: $ 9.99

While we were not so impressed during our review, the HexWar team has been working hard on its digital adaptation since its launch. It has some new well-themed mechanics that represent the tactical challenges of the era well and, to be fair, there aren’t many WW1 digital games on mobile devices. As we have just left the centenary at the end of the war, it is worth reconsidering this case if it is for sale again.

Read our Command & Colors: The Great War review for more details and impressions.

Ancient Battle: Hannibal

Editor: Hex war

Platform: iOS universal

Price: $ 4.99

It is difficult not to like the Punic Wars with its diverse number of units, colorful characters and wide geography. This game offers different battle scenarios in a traditional hexadecimal, go, I go format linked by a wider campaign. While his games are quite standard, one thing that HexWar really exceeds is his ability to make his games look great and accessible.

This is not only immersive, but it allows the player to quickly make difficult decisions and crucial turning points on which one can agonize and reflect later. The base engine used by HexWar has been used in several of its games, including early and late medieval and Napoleonic wars. So there are many different times here to choose from if you are looking for a serious metal plate on your horse.

Napoleonic: Waterloo

Editor: DK simulations (David Kershaw)

Platform: Android

Price: $ 1.99

David Kershaw has a traditional mix of mobile war games that are not very different from the series of conflicts, but Napoleonics: Waterloo stands out because it takes the mechanics of Napoleon’s Triumph and Bonaparte in the Marango board games and moves them to Android ( I couldn’t locate them) them in the app store -ED) If you are bored of traditional hexagonal war games and want something that better reflects the challenges of a real command and a battle using a different type of mechanics, then look no further.

Other war games recommendations for iOS and Android

