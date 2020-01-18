As the men’s fashion week in Paris comes to an end, our favorite street style stars have not been without stops to and from shows.

In recent days, street photographers have managed to capture some well-dressed men on the streets of Paris, such as British rapper Skepta and actors Ashton Sanders and Luka Sabbat – to name a few. Debatedley, Paris, shows some of the best-dressed onlookers, and this particular crowd faithfully rules the fashion struggle.

Check out some of our favorite street style moments from Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

01

The best street style moments at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Week fashion guest wearing a Louis Vuitton look before Louis Vuitton Men AW20 show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

02

Paris, France – January 16: Quavious Keyate Marshall a.k.a. Quavo attends the Heron Preston Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

03

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing striped jacket outside Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week – men’s clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

04

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing hat outside Rick Owen’s during Paris Fashion Week – men’s clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

05

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Luka Sabbat is seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

06

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: A guest is seen wearing black jacket, gray dress outside the Preston Heron during Paris Fashion Week – men’s clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

07

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Jerry Lorenzo is seen outside the Preston Heron during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

08

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: A model wears a cap, black puffer winter jacket, blue denim jeans, white sneakers, outside Rocha, during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

09

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Actor Daniel Kaluuya wearing a gray coat, necklace and white t-shirt, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France , (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

10

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Aleali May wears sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a silver Vuitton monogram bag, red leather pants, shoes, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

11

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: DJ Mustard wears sunglasses, a blue puffer winter jacket, light purple pants, sneakers, outside of Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

12

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Kailand Morris wears a black winter jacket, a t-shirt with colored print features, gray large monogram pants with cargo pockets, shoes, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on 16 January 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

13

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: A guest wearing a colorful sweatshirt, red pants, red plaid jacket, Nike sneakers and a Louis Vuitton bag is seen outside the off-white show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F / W 2020-2021 seen on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

14

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: A guest wearing a green printed sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and Nike sneakers is outside the off-white show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F / W 2020-2021 on January 15 Seen in Paris in 2020, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

15

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: A guest wearing a printed cropped sweater, light wash jeans and red boots is outside the off-white show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F / W 2020-2021 on 15 January 2020 to see in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

16

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: Sharon Alexie, wearing a long printed dress, black bag and black boots, is seen outside the ivory show during Paris Fashion Week – Men’s Clothing F / W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

17

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: Dior Worthy, wearing a white shirt, leopard print sweater, black leather pants, hat and white sneakers, is seen outside the ivory show during the Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F / W 2020-2021 on 15 January 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

18

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: Guests wearing a black blazer, black embellished sweatshirt, printed jeans and an off-white pocket (L) and a green long jacket, khaki pants, colorful sneakers, a green hat and a black bag ( R) Wear are seen outside the off-white show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F / W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

19

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: Jan Michael Quammie is seen wearing black jacket, navy pants outside Ann Demeulemeester during Paris Fashion Week – men’s clothing F / W 2020-2021: day four on January 17, 2020 in Paris , France. (Photo by Christian Vierig / Getty Images)

20

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Whip wearing a Louis Vuitton look before Louis Vuitton Men AW20 show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

21

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Pop Smoke wearing a Louis Vuitton look before Louis Vuitton Men AW20 show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

22

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Westside Gunn before Louis Vuitton Men AW20 Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

TOPICS: Fashion Fashion News Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week