A new sports summer is coming, but for many of us the season has never ended thanks to your favorite portable devices. There seems to be no better time in 2020 to view the best sports manager games that mobile gaming has to offer.

Better still, sports armchairs in the armchair can relax and enjoy this cerebral selection of sports simulations without breaking a sweat. Whether you are on iOS or Android, a sycophantic football or a Motorsport maniac, we have it for you.

What are the best Sports Manager games on mobile?

Pro Strategy Soccer 2019

Football Manager 2020 Mobile & Touch

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Cricket Captain 2018

Soccer President Pro

Baseball Highlights 2045

Punch club

New Star Cricket

1st and goal

Pro Strategy Soccer 2019

Developer: Pro Strategy Games

platforms: iOS Universal

Price: £ 4.99

Given its popularity, American football feels very under-represented in games. There are a few arcade options and of course EA is present with the usual free-to-play butcher shop of a great game in the absurdly titled Madden NFL Overdrive Football, but there are few quality management games.

The only serious choice is the Pro Strategy Football series, which again delivered a very solid offer in the 2018 edition and has now evolved to the 2019 version. It is a fun and playable coaching game, but also accurate and realistic, depending on how deep you want to dive. One of the best things about PSF is how flexible it is, so you can have a quick single game or a multi-season career and then on the field that you play in the beginner mode, just choose the type of game or the expert mode in which you manage the role of each player.

It is a great game for beginners who want to know more about the complexity of gridiron and hardcore players who want to master every aspect of their team.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile (& Touch)

Developer: SEGA

platforms: iOS, Android

Price: $ 19.99

For the 2020 season we have assessed Football Manager 2020 Mobile as opposed to the Touch version for tablets only. This version is less innovative than last year’s outing, relying instead on more iterative changes and then sweeping database updates, although some new European competitions have been included for the first time.

But if you own and enjoy 2019, you don’t necessarily have to buy in until 2020 – you might wait and see what 2021 will look like instead. That does not mean that this is a solid app and a clear improvement on the previous game. The telephone-friendly mobile variant skillfully manages to offer a similar experience as the entire game, adapted for use on smaller devices.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Developer: Playsport Games

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 3.99

This series scores an easy pole position in the motor sport genre and the latest version is the most beautiful and versatile yet. For a sports competition on mobile devices, this is painfully beautiful, especially the dioramic racing tracks that are just as beautiful. But the game has a lot of content and style with a lot to keep you busy as a director of a motorsport team, including recruiting drivers, developing the best cars and investing in your facilities. As soon as the action switches to the circuit during qualifying and racing, you still have to make many decisions about racing strategy, car set-up and tires.

For the third game in the series, Playsport Games has added six new GT and endurance racing championships, making it deeper than ever before. As our 4-star review suggested, MM3 does a great job of getting players to invest emotionally in their teams, with a fine line between winning and losing. “A game that consists of so many small decisions and menus creates a surprising amount of excitement. Watching those little dots around the screen may not give you the wave of pleasure a standard racing game would do, but watching your team win, leading to a championship, is really great. “

Cricket Captain 2018

Developer: Childish Things Ltd

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: £ 8.99

This series has been around on mobile devices for a number of years, but without much fanfare, despite the fact that it is well received by players. Cricket may be more of a niche interest than other sports, especially among European or American gamers, but this is a must-buy if you’re a fan of hearing leather on willow.

Cricket management is a very narrow genre, but this game is unrivaled in this with its deep, accurate and comprehensive simulation. Very much the football manager of cricket games with his attention to detail, this is full of functions, statistics and tactical options that should keep virtual cricket masters happy for many hours.

Soccer President Pro

Developer: Underground creative

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: £ 2.99

Not so much Championship Manager as Chairmanship Manager. You place this simple but satisfying simulation at the head of the table in the boardroom instead of in the manager’s office or in the dugout. Instead of the football manager going to the president and asking for extra money or more time to build your team, you are the president who makes the decision about hiring and firing the manager of your club. If you make the right decision, together with sponsorship deals, stadium development, transfers, contracts and more, you can turn your small non-competition team into a large team.

It’s a simpler, faster-playing game than, for example, Football Manager, but thanks to the fast pace you can browse through seasons in minutes and hours instead of days and months, which makes it great for short sessions during commuting. Despite the simplicity and fewer details, you still have many choices that you can make as a big boss, and enough addictive power to make you come back.

Baseball Highlights 2045

Developer: Peter Kossits

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 3.99

As the name suggests, this smart card brings baseball games together in short bite-sized games of 10 minutes. If you are looking for realism, I suggest that you go further, because this futuristic view of America’s favorite sport has a player roster with robotic and cybernetic players. An entire game consists of every player who only plays six cards, but it is still able to take many difficult decisions and excitement. On the way to the World Series you get new players in your hand, which gives the whole experience a pleasant chewing gum card that gathers nostalgia.

Punch club

Developer: tinyBuild

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 4.99

This may not be a sportsim in the strictest sense of the word, but if you are interested in a boxing-themed game with a lot of nostalgia from the 80s, then Punch Club makes all the right bells. You go for revenge in Rocky style by setting up fights while you juggle your work and social life. It is a game that needs more than its graphic sensitivities from the 80s, and is more difficult than Apollo Creed. This means that you are going to grind more than a dirty dancing barista. However, it is still a great game that is definitely worth watching.

New Star Cricket

Developer: New Star Games

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: Free, offers in-app purchases

A sequel to cricket theme with New Star Football that is perfect for those who prefer willow on leather. You start your career with a humble club in your favorite cricket country. Every season you participate in both 20 and 50 competitions. Perform well and famous clubs stand in line for your signature, you can even get an international call-up. The game does not deviate too far from the winning formula of its carrier. With a series of mini-games you can improve your skills and influence competitions on important points. Gameplay is just as satisfying in bite-sized spells as in marathon sessions, which makes for an ideal mobile game where you always go to the center.

1st and goal

Developer: R&R Games

platforms: iOS Universal

Price: $ 4.99

Based on a popular board game, 1st & Goal uses a combination of dice and cards to simulate the rough and tumble of American football. Opponents play cards to determine their offensive and defensive strategies and then the dice are rolled to determine the outcome. The dice used depend on the selected strategies. For example, if the attacking team chooses a hasty game and their opponents choose a passing defense, the attacking team has a big advantage. You can play a one-off practice game, participate in the play-offs or start a full season. Whatever you decide, you get a game that closely matches the roots of the board game, with clear rules, along with tense bluff and double bluff gameplay.

Other top Sports Manager Game recommendations

Soccer Manager 2019

Retro bowl

Soccer drama

R.B.I. Baseball 19

prizefighters

80’s Mania Wrestling

Club football director 2020

MLB Manager 2018

New Star Soccer

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2

What would your list of the best sports management games on mobile look like? Let us know in the comments!