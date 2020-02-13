The best show on TV, The Good Fight, finally has a return date

Mark your calendars and break your brooches, Diane Lockhart will return to our lives in April.

CBS All Access unveiled the fourth premiere of the season for The Good Fight season four and it will arrive a little later than normal on Thursday, April 9. The new season will be 10 episodes, such as season three and season one before.

The new season is provided with Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart in a completely different landscape after the loss of the company’s largest customer, Chumhum, and the damage to the name of the founding partner. Now Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart have been absorbed by STR Laurie, a multinational company. The good lawyers at the center of The Good Fight now think that all their decisions are guessed by second people. Hello, micro management! Can Diane and Co. survive the lack of independence?

In addition to Baranski, who somehow still needs to be nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show, The Good Fight also plays a role Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Michael Sheen and Rose Leslie has left the show. John Larroquette and The Good Wife veteran Zach Grenier have joined the fourth season. Hugh Dancy appear in a recurring role.

First photos of the new season with guest star Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning. He was nominated for five Emmy for playing the role on CBS’s The Good Wife opposite Baranski and Julianna Margulies. Previous guest stars on The Good Fight include Tituss Burgess, Jane Lynch, Mike Colter, Megan Hilty, Mamie Gummer, Gary Cole, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Najimy and Cheryl Hines.

The Good Fight season four premieres Thursday 9 April with new episodes weekly on Thursday dropping on CBS All Access.