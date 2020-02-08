The best shampoos for sensitive scalp, dandruff and eczema

Scroll to view more pictures

We tend to think of the scalp as an integral part of our hair, but it’s actually skin – just like you know, the skin on your face. That being said, your sensitive scalp is quite likely to be prone to irritation, inflammation, dandruff, and itching, so finding the best sensitive scalp shampoo is a top priority. If your skin falls on the highly reactive end of the spectrum, you are probably already aware that the use of harder active ingredients such as vitamin C and retinoids can lead to some severe flare-ups and discomfort, and the same goes for what you do pulling your head on.

Shampoos are known to be loaded with irritating chemicals and additives that can destroy the sensitive scalp. From the purple pigmented dyes in your purple shampoo to the delicious, perfume-replacing scents in your daily shampoo to nasty additives like sulfates and parabens, these no-no products are common culprits to the scalp that are associated with the development of a strong scalp. As if these everyday, unspeakable shampoo ingredients weren’t worrying enough, you may be surprised to learn that some popular shampoos are infused with alcohol and – wait – even formaldehyde. Yes indeed.

There are endless shampoos on the market that are labeled with beauty languages ​​like “gentle” and “moisturizing”. However, these formulations are often full of annoying additives that do not help you in the slightest to counteract dandruff or irritation. Natural shampoos – often enriched with tea tree oil and other essential oils – are a good place to start, but you still want to research whether you can read the finely printed list of ingredients on the back. If you have no idea where to start your search, we’ve put together some safe options for sensitive skin and irritated scalp that will still give your curls a good deep cleanse.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.

1. Garnier Oat Delicacy Gentle Shampoo

This affordable shampoo gently cleanses sensitive scalp and hydrates thanks to a mixture of natural extracts such as oat milk and travel extract. Oat milk works wonders on sensitive skin as it acts as a natural anti-inflammatory and removes scalp and fat, dirt and product build-up without completely removing it.

2. Free & Clear Shampoo for sensitive skin

This shampoo does not contain any of the most common scalp irritants – dyes, fragrances, preservatives, lanolin and parabens. It has also been tested by dermatologists and has a balanced pH. So come out of your shampoo with shiny and soft strands – not scaly and inflamed.

3. Tree to Tub Soapberry for hair

With a suitable pH value of 5.5, this hypoallergenic shampoo, which is approved for sensitive skin, ensures that your hair is thoroughly cleaned without causing irritation or reactions. It is so gentle that it is effective even for diseases like psoriasis, dandruff and damaged scalp.