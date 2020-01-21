In the age of the always online freemium mobile experience, it is sometimes nice to know that there are quality strategy games that you can play offline. Maybe grandma’s wifi is not suitable, or maybe you just don’t have internet. Are you on the bus? A plane?

Anyway, there comes a time when you need a strategy game that is a real party – but at a table set up for that. Fortunately, there are a large number of mobile games with great offline experiences in 2018, both on iOS and Android.

What are the best offline strategic games for Android and iOS?

Bad North

Bad North is a self-proclaimed ‘micro’ or ‘minimalist’ real-time strategy game that has been a big hit on PC and switch and is finally available for mobile. It works perfectly even if you are not connected with data or WiFi, making it a no-brainer for the latter. From a technical point of view, we have played this most on airplanes, but because it is a game that is mainly about short bursts of activity, it is also suitable for playing on the bus.

In essence, you are in charge of a small army of units that you must use to defend a succession of islands against Viking invaders. Islands are linked together in a randomized and procedurally generated chain, and once you have completed one, the next one in the row unlocks. You must try to keep up the pace, because if you stay behind, you may be caught up and lose. Along the way you can find items and more units to command, but the islands become harder to defend.

Star Traders: Frontiers

This is technically more RPG than strategy, but it is a great solitaire game that gives you a wide open sandbox to explore as a captain of your own space shop. Trade and perform quests as you strive to make a name for yourself in a dangerous universe, with both turn-based squad battles (JRPG-style) and turn-based battles that put your ship and crew to the test. You can customize your character and your crew as well as you want by leveling them along specific career paths that can turn you into a combat vessel or a creeping smuggler who wants to maximize profits. The game has many story vignettes to get you through, from standard search systems to larger, multi-part stories and events that determine the time you can help shape or not. Anyway, this is a living sandbox that continues with or without your help.

What makes this a good ‘offline’ game, however, is that it not only requires no internet connection, but the game remembers your status if you find yourself having to quit the app unexpectedly, even in the middle of a fight. Numerous secure slots also for all your scummers there. The icing on the cake is that developers always bring out updates, so new content is added to the game almost every week. Read our review for more information.

Rebel Inc.

Just like its predecessor Plague Inc. is Rebel Inc. an excellent drop-in / drop-out game that allows you to pause the action and return to it later. This real-time strategy experience puts you in the shows of a newly appointed administrator of a troubled region that is recovering from a recent war (especially memories of the recent war in Afghanistan). You must use your budget wisely for government improvements and initiatives to help the population rebuild and gain support.

Unlike Pest, however, you cannot simply sit back and wait for the people to love you – the enemies that have been defeated in the recent war have not disappeared and soon rebels will appear on the map and try to try with violence. You then enter a completely different game – one of tactical placement. By setting up local or coalition forces, you have to expel the insurgents from the major population centers and drive them into a corner so that they cannot flee anywhere. Do it right and they will eventually ask for peace, but the longer you stay stuck, the faster your reputation will deteriorate and if it reaches zero, you lose.

Doorkickers

Doorkickers is a great bite-sized tactical treat. Every mission is a puzzle that you solve by drawing lines that your team of police officers can follow. First you plan, then you can pause the game at any time to adjust your strategy. The encounters are over as quickly as a real tactical offense would be, meaning that if you ruined it and fragmented your officers, you could try again almost immediately. You can pass a mission with minimal requirements, but victims and mistakes continue to the next level. Although there is not much story here, there is a gradual progression of unlockable equipment and skills and new, more challenging missions. At the same time you are free to start multiple campaigns at the same time. Get stuck and you can just try another one.

Frozen Synapse Prime

This is another great tactical game that works well with a touch interface. Located in a futuristic city with cyborg commands that can be controlled remotely, Frozen Synapse breaks out of a real-time battle by pausing every few seconds for both parties to place new orders. The orders are executed simultaneously, so the core engineer predicts what your opponent will do next.

Although Frozen Synapse is extra large with a human partner to guess, it also has a very cool single-player campaign with a pretty interesting post-cyberpunk storyline. This also features a fair number of mission types, smart AI and satisfactory progression. On iOS you can also get the original, with hip minimalistic graphics. On Android you have the Prime remake, which is essentially the same game, but with more realistic images.

Iron Marines

This mission-based RTS will require a little more effort, but the rewards are worth it. From experienced developers Ironhide, makers of the megahit Kingdom Rush, is a polished, neon-colored jewel of a mobile strategy game. They are your basic space marines versus aliens against very unlikely but beautiful alien landscapes. Your commander has MOBA-like hero skills that you can use to encounter different mission types and enemies, and the game can become quite difficult later in the campaign. Read our Iron Marines review for more.

Tharsis

The fact that this game is (for the time being) only for iPad does not mean that it is an excellent solo turn-based strategy experience. Inspired by the dice design of board games, this is a survival / disaster management game where you have to try to get as many of your crew to Mars as the spaceship that you carry there slowly falls around you. Each turn represents a week aboard the failing Iktomi, in which the crew has to repair various system failures or suffer the consequences. These consequences include a faulty livelihood system that damages crew health or a serious fire that destroys the hull and ends your mission abruptly.

The solo nature of this game means that it is an excellent game for longer journeys, although the warning is that it may not be as battery friendly as others in this section. Yet the thought of being forced to resort to cannibalism to keep your crew alive can sometimes be too compelling to ignore, damned. Read our review for more.

Ticket to drive

A must-have of every modern digital board game must be pass-and-play. It brings these apps closer to their physical counterpart and allows them to actually fill the niche for which they are designed, albeit at the expense of sales, because close-knit groups or couples only buy one version of the app between them. Ticket to Ride is an extremely popular, mainstream board game, although we can doubt the definition of “strategy” if you want. Yet the combination of set collection and the tactical placement of your trains makes for a very attractive game – are you going the easiest route or the longest? do you focus on your tickets or try to undermine other players’ routes? Are you installing those trains now, or are you taking those cards that you desperately need?

Anyway, as an app and as an offline experience, it is well above the size. With the basic purchase you get the map of the USA, but most spin-offs and extensions of the series can be purchased via IAPs. If you wait for a sale, you can easily take options and get a great shared experience to guide you through those long flights. You can even fit in a two-person and two-AI game in a one-hour domestic flight, so if you’re looking for a typical offline experience for two or more people, look no further than Ticket to Ride.

XCOM: Enemy Within

Similarly, the XCOM mobile port is rightly praised as one of the few experiences of PC quality on a tablet. Not only has this independent expansion of the original groundbreaking remake Enemy Unknown eliminated all the rough edges of the original, it has added great new wrinkles to the classic core gameplay. You still get a huge open campaign with tactical turn-based missions, but now you have a much more interesting storyline where your soldiers wonder if they have been looking into the abyss for too long to still be considered human.

Battle of Wesnoth

For a different kind of grand experience, try the venerable Battle for Wesnoth, an open source project that has been in the making for 15 years. It is a great strategic game with a Tolkienesque fantasy theme. There is a huge variety of units in six very different factions, plus different historical ages that change the balance. The sixteen (!!) long and story-based campaigns will keep you busy for a long time. The complexity of the interface means that this is one for the tablet, and the free Android version is a bit jankier than the more polished (and paid) iOS version.

Other offline games for iOS and Android

