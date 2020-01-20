What sets the SAG Awards apart from other shows are actors who only vote for actors. Tonight, the 26th annual SAG Awards will be presented live at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The show, which will not have a moderator, is kept in motion by the moderators and video packages.

Moderators belong Jason Bateman, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Logan Browning, Steve Buscemi, Gabrielle Carteris, Gwendoline Christie, Glenn Close, Kaitlyn Dever, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daveed Diggs, Taron Egerton, Cary Elwes, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Dania Gurira Tom Hanks, Jharrel Jerome, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Lili Reinhart, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner and Courtney B. Vance and Phoebe Waller Bridge,

In addition to the regular awards, Robert De Niro is the organization ‘s highest honor, the SAG Life Achievement Award for professional and humanitarian performance, from Leonardo Dicaprio,

The 26th SAG Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS this evening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.