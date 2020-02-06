The best new beauty products to be launched in February, from Gucci to GHD

Our beauty compositions are unbiased. Sometimes we earn income when you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.

Although beauty obsessives may have thought that 2019 was at the top of the list when it came to exciting new beauty launches, it appears that 2020 is ready to give a serious run for their money in the last 12 months.

It can often feel as if beauty brands are constantly announcing the launch of new products, whether it is a colorful eyeshadow palette, a long-lasting foundation or a glittering marker, but this month the number of innovative products that touch shelves is seriously impressive.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

One of the most long-awaited products on our radar is the new GHD Helios hairdryer (available from 17 February), the latest innovation from the hair care brand in the field of styling control.

Available in four different colors, the tool delivers even heat distribution, Aeroprecis technology that allows for more precise control and promises to give your hair 30 percent more shine.

Fragrance fans will also be pleased to hear that a number of fresh new scents are coming to the stores this month, such as Tom Ford’s Rose Prick and the latest version of YSL’s Black Opium called Neon.

With so many newcomers, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest must-have products and, more importantly, those that are really worth spending your hard-earned money on.

From the latest trend-driven makeup to wonderful skin care, these are the brand new beauty products that we are now in possession of.

Click through the gallery to view our favorite beauty products for February.

.