The best memes and jokes from PM Modi’s acceptance speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a light-hearted but keen response to Rahul Gandhi’s “youth beats prime minister with a stick note” on Thursday, saying he will increase the frequency with which Surya Namaskar takes action against the attack.

“A congressional leader announced yesterday that they would be hitting modes with sticks within six months. And it is true that this is a difficult thing, so it takes six months to prepare. So the six months are good.”

Modi outlined his preference for yoga and used the reference to take a lighthearted jibe: “But I also decided that during these six months I would increase the number of ‘Surya Namaskars’ as I did myself Make so many Surya Namaskars tamperproof over the past 20 years that my back is strong enough to take such blows with the stick, so I am grateful that they were announced in advance so that I could expand my training program in these six months . ”

Congressman Rahul Gandhi got up and tried to intervene as soon as Modi finished this part of his speech, but what he said could not be heard due to the turmoil in parliament.

“I have now spoken for 30-40 minutes, but the current is now there,” joked PM Modi and motioned for the congress leader to sit down.

“Some tube lights work like this,” he added. The Prime Minister then continued to talk about skills development, the digital economy and other issues.

(With input from ANI)