The best location-based and GPS games on mobile

Pokemon Go was a sensation when it was first launched, and for many people it might have been their first brush with the idea that the GPS locator in your phone could be used for gaming. But Pokemon Go isn’t the only location-based augmented reality game out there – Niantic was already active in this space before they got the license, and other similar games have also surfaced and offer different and deeper experiences.

Here are several other location and GPS games that will challenge your mind and the soles of your shoes.

Pokemon GO

Developer: Niantic

platforms: iOS & Android

We hadn’t originally bothered to place Pokemon GO on this list because we wanted to mark similar games instead, but since it’s just been the best year ever, we can’t ignore it anymore – it’s the King of Location / GPS based games, and well deserved. So much so that we decided to remove Niantic’s later release Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite. The latter game has really not succeeded in capturing the magic of the first.

It’s hard to really point to one thing that makes Pokemon GO stand out, but it’s essentially the perfect storm of free-to-play, the license, and I suspect some sort of growing social trend in terms of how / where people get their use telephones. I couldn’t keep up with the game because I didn’t have a good living-to-work habit, nor did I have a lot in the neighborhood where I lived to play for a long time, but I did enjoy the times I went out and really explored my surroundings (via Pokestops) . For many other people this right could fit into their daily lives. Plus, it’s Pokemon!

Ingress Prime

Developer: Niantic

platforms: iOS Universal, Android



If you like Pokemon Go, try Niantic’s first GPS game Ingress, which has recently restarted as Ingress Prime. In what is a common theme for augmented reality games, there is a secret world behind our daily lives, with Exotic Matter melting our reality into different hotspots. In a clever piece of post-hoc justification, these hotspots appear on cultural markers in large population centers because people are naturally attracted to them.

Also attracted are two rival conspiracies that will recruit you to use your phone as a scanner to check fields of influence. The old guard is not happy with the new changes to Ingress, but they can be welcome for a new player. The interface is smoother and a bit more flashy (at the expense of data use). Moreover, it will be an anime on Netflix!

Maguss

Developer: Mawa

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Another recent GPS MMO is Maguss, who is definitely not trying to give the player the feeling that he is in the world of Harry Potter. This is a highly polished RPG with unique combat and brewing systems. You choose spells such as cards and have a limited number of slots for each round, which are done in a turn-turn manner. Then use your finger to draw the spells that you want to pronounce.

The developers apparently work on an edge of a magic wand for when you want to stop playing games and really want to go LARPing. Maguss is also unique in having real PvP fights. However, it is definitely not a Harry Potter game. We cannot emphasize this enough. Maguss may be about a secret world of magic, and has four rival schools and magic wands, but it’s no way to live out your Hogwarts fantasies in the real world … at least until the third game of Niantic comes out.

Orna

Developer: Cutless

Platform: Android

A new child in the neighborhood is Orna, which basically takes your classic SNES JRPG gameplay and places it on a map of your actual neighborhood. It is a Dragon Warrior, but instead of beating your thumbs in search of random encounters, you wear your actual feet. There are also some multi-player aspects where characters can become strong enough to become Duke of their territory and be challenged by other players, and the ability to form parties to work together.

This is currently only available on Android, but hopefully he gets enough attention to make the leap to iOS. IAPs offer class specializations for more options, but are not required to play the game.

CodeRunner

Developer: Robot Chicken Interactive

Platform: iPhone

Price: $ 1.99

A much stronger story can be found in this AR game, which puts you in the shoes of a secret agent charged with hacking suspicious citizens into the state by solving puzzles in the city, some left by other players. CodeRunner really goes all-in on augmented reality with its great audio, asking you to plug in headphones to play and give your immersive spy “dialogue” instructions to keep your head down and not behind you to watch.

The game also requires that you exercise a lot, which is great if you want to train more. It has not been updated for a while and you will not find many other players, but it is very nice while it lasts. Best of all, CodeRunner is a premium app, without questionable IAP nonsense.

Resources

Developer: UN3X

Platform: Android

This Android game puts you in the middle of a war of tycoons. The real-world map gives you various resources to exploit, but after that it’s mainly up to you to continue in the game. After you have built mines, you can refine the raw materials with factories and sell them on a standard or black market. Plus many other economic tricks, including attacking the facilities of nearby players.

That said, you don’t need too many people playing in your region thanks to the global trade layer that keeps things interesting. If you are interested in tycooning and hiking, give Resources a try. It’s free to play, and the IAP are more for early boosts or tips for developers than for dominance in the late game.

dominant

Developer: Erik Melkersson

Platform: Android

Speaking of dominance, this is another location-based game on Android developed by one man. Here you have a great ant-based theme with three teams to unite yourself with. Build your anthills wherever you want, and they will naturally expand and gradually dominate your entire city. Not only this, but the game is really free to play, with IAP only for donations to the developer!

Geocaching

platforms: iOS & Android

First of all, why not go back in time to the very first GPS game? Geocaching goes back to the era in which GPS devices were expensive constructions that were of particular use to forest rangers, not something that we have forgotten built into our phones and is constantly watching us such as SKYNET. It is a simple game to go to a specific GPS location and find a hidden package … initially.

Each geocache is hidden by another player, and some want to make puzzles first. Unlike most GPS games, geocaching is a composite tour through your area. The default app is Geocaching, based on geocaching.com. The game has a freemium model where many caches can be found for free, but for some you need a subscription. Geocaching is more than with other games on this list, the way to really explore your environment. However, it should be noted that there are many different apps that can be connected to the geocache database

Do you have a favorite GPS / location based game or experience? Let us know in the comments!