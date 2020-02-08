The best K-Beauty products you should try now

Choosing the most effective beauty regime can be a difficult process. Not only the budget plays a big role, but also the opinions about the products that you have to use. For these reasons, it is not surprising that Korean beauty products are becoming increasingly popular. They are effective, unique and are often offered at affordable prices.

If you don’t get enough of k-beauty and skin care, here are some new products that you probably haven’t heard of.

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is ecommerce content. If you buy something by clicking a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

3. Etude House moist collagen cream

This rich K-Beauty cream is enriched with collagen to keep the skin soft and supple and to retain moisture all day long. It also gives the skin a plump, shiny effect that lasts up to five hours and ensures a lasting, moist glow.

1. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright cleaning foam

The Face Shop cleansing foam moisturizes, detoxifies and brightens the skin with a formula of rice water and moringa oil. With a creamy texture, you’ll enjoy easy application, followed by moist and radiant skin that feels fresh and clean.

2. Oh K! Coconut water fiber-face masks

This multi-pack contains 3 coconut fiber face masks to restore dull skin. Each mask is mixed with coconut water to prevent evaporation and to ensure maximum absorption. It can also be combined with a peeling cleaning pad to optimize the moisturizing effect.

