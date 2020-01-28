The best RPGs are the ones that offer unique environments, well-rounded / written characters and unusual, original plots. Some of these games are more action-oriented, while others are strictly turn-based, but they all have different, compelling visions in which the player can find his own ego as deep as desired for a while.

Below you will not only find a collection of great games, but they are also examples of the genre and represent “role play” at its best, whether you play on Android or iOS.

What are the best iOS and Android RPGS?

Pascal’s commitment

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Star Traders: Frontiers

Demons’ Rise

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Legend of Grimrock

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

Chrono trigger

Titan Quest

Transistor

Final fantasy IX

Developer: Gigantic network

Platform: iOS Universal, (Android Coming Q2 2020)

Price: $ 6.99

A more serious attempt at the “What if Dark Souls but mobile?” Question, Pascal’s deployment is just as grim as the iconic murder RPGs from console and PC. It’s 20 o’clock may seem modest according to the console standards, but it’s a pretty decent slog for mobile gamers and it offers some very challenging and rewarding gameplay. It trades an open world for more enclosed areas, which makes traveling a bit easier, although you may occasionally have to do a back-track.

You should read our Pascal’s Wager review for more.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Developer: Useful games

Platform: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 9.99

It took a while to get an assessment of this, but it was worth the wait. This indie darling has proven to be very popular among the PC crowd, and with its smooth performance, engaging turn-based tactical mechanics and captivating narrative, it’s no surprise that it was a hit with us too. It is a bit more expensive, but definitely worth your money if you are looking for a fully developed RPG experience with all the trimmings.

Furthermore, there is not much more to say about it – you can view our Battle Chasers Nightwar review for a more detailed assessment, but this is a pretty good RPG that has been expertly transferred to mobile and we are all the better for it.

Star Traders: Frontiers

Developer: Trese Brothers

Platform: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 6.99

Star Traders: Frontiers is one of the best releases from 2019 to date and an excellent addition to the RPG roster. It is the culmination of nearly ten years of efforts to create high-quality premium games on mobile devices. You adjust your captains and your crew and sail among the stars in an effort to earn a living in a hostile universe. Swap, go on missions, fight pirates and aliens … this is a very diverse sandbox RPG in space and an excellent port of the original PC version.

The only thing to keep in mind when jumping in Frontiers is that much has to be considered at once, and the openness is almost intimidating. There are some tool tips and a first main quest that teaches you some ropes, but otherwise that one criticism is that it is not very good to explain yourself. Yet trial and error is not the worst and the more you learn, the more fun you’ll have if you explore all the different playing styles and gameplay options. Moreover, the developers are constantly updating the game with free content, so that you will be of good service in the future.

Demons’ Rise

Developer: Wave Light games

Platform: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 7.99

This dark, turn-based RPG is a favorite among PT executives and the sequel was very well reviewed when it came out. Even three years later, it still manages to attract new players with its deep approach to tactical combat and the D&D style treatment of the game world. Although there has to be an argument that Demon’s Rise 2 should also be on this list (next to or instead of), which you eventually pick up, you will not regret your choice.

Fans of tactical RPGs, Dungeons & Dragons and MMO-style battles will really be part of the campaign and will not regret adding this game to their collection.

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition

Developer: Revision Games

platforms: iOS, Android

Price: $ 9.99

Planescape is strange and idiosyncratic, the characters range from a chaotic fireman whose passion is simple, total consumption and destruction of the world around him to a cherub of the brothel for Slaking Intellectual Lusts. His vision of a D&D system is not particularly balanced, because the statistics and characters mainly build for wisdom, both in terms of rough bonus experience and the additional interactions and dialogue options. But the story is to die for.

The multiplanar search of an immortal, harassed, memory loss main character to know yourself is at the same time extraterrestrial and deeply human. Enjoying this pre-millennium classic before his improved edition debut last year meant overseeing a multitude of practical shortcomings; the non-scalable and sometimes grainy images, not to mention bugs and lost content. Now one can meet the main character and experience his joy and sorrow with ease, if not comfort. The peccadillos of the game are completely the point, the strange, single image unaffected by age.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Developer: Aspyr

platforms: iOS, Android

Price: $ 9.99

In a galaxy far, far away, in a distant time, the Sith and Jedi wore very different masks. To make something as nostalgic and cherished as Star Wars new, BioWare and LucasArts threw their players millennia into the past and faced Darth Malak in a battle for the fate of the Milky Way.

The characters remain iconic and memorable to this day (HK-47 as a murderous, seemingly punctilious droid, for example), and the now standard paragon-neutral renegade trifecta of alignment-based decision-making for RPGs was a natural fit for the Star Wars mythos. Choose light or dark, good or evil: these archetypes resonate because they work, just like the class and skill systems that are adapted to the paper RPG baseline.

Legend of Grimrock

Developer: Almost human

Platform: iOS

Price: $ 4.99

What is Grimrock? Four prisoners marked for death are hurled into the heart of an ancient mountain to be tried by the elements. By delving deeper as a party, defeating the enemies and unraveling the riddles, you will destroy your sentence and start over. The mysteries of the titular dungeon of the game, whose design indicates it was a prison for a multitude of strange creatures, climb with each level until the mother horror is finally met at the deepest level.

An old-fashioned game with real-time battles based on grids, riddles, puzzles, traps and handmade (read: non-procedural, non-roguelike) levels. It looks good and has been carefully crafted, the stroke rate and minimal input requirements make it a natural fit for mobile. Read our Legend of Grimrock review for more.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 9.99

D&D spent a long time exiled to the corners of a select number of lives and appeared for hours in small meetings that were regularly held among the chosen ones. There have been many implementations of the various institutions and control systems of the original grandfather of pen-and-paper RPGs, but Baldur’s Gate is perhaps the most important and sustainable of them all. (Sorry, Temple of Elemental Evil and friends, close by but no cigar).

Read our Baldur’s Gate review for more.

Chrono trigger

Developer: Square Enix

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 9.99

A journey for the ages, with a colorful crew that visits every era to fix past mistakes and break through other timelines, zigzagging about character bows and plot holes with self-confidence. The RPG elements are just as amazing as the story, both equally … timeless. And the soundtrack is nuanced and varied, with mysterious, sad threnodies and exciting boss-battle hymns. The game pops up everywhere, and not without reason, because the characters, music and story both illustrate the JRPG genre and somehow transcend it. Chrono Trigger is Chrono Trigger; to play you have to learn about RPG conventions and mechanics, but to experience it is so much more, a very different being.

Titan Quest

Developer: THQ Nordic

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 6.99, $ 8.99

A diabolical, pan-Hellenic action RPG whose outer system and mythical references have earned their place in the pantheon. See the world, from the Aegean Sea to the Bosphorus, to the Nile, kill its prominent beasts. At the time of the release in 2006, the game seemed redundant and distracted; now it seems in a mobile market where a premium game with fascinating, no, compelling, rich pool of random loot, none of it trapped behind premium currencies or lootboxes, is something of a rara avis. Tactile battles, shiny booty, excellent pacing and fun controls: Titan Quest is good easy fun.

Transistor

Developer: Supergiant Games

platforms: iOS Universal

Price: $ 4.99

The world is falling apart, being destroyed from the outside as society collapses and the people of Cloudbank panic and withdraw from their formerly comfortable lives. The tempo of Transistor has only one setting, which relentlessly pushes the player to new areas, while a narrator exaggerates the landscape and fights with suggestive, if floral, prose. Transistor’s technology has clearly gone wrong at some point and the entire city has been flooded with swarms of the Process, a monochrome enemy whose different forms mimic creepy life forms.

The modular combat system with its flexible customization options is fun and satisfying, because every program that you acquire can be equipped as a primary (active) skill, a modifier that stimulates another active, or as a passive. The relatively small number of programs means that this mix-and-match is always interesting, never difficult. The battle itself is real-time with the special ability to ‘pause’ the game and plan actions.

Final fantasy IX

Developer: Square Enix

platforms: iOS Universal, Android

Price: $ 20.99

Nick once considered this the best of all Final Fantasy gates in Square, so now that we are officially adding JRPGs to the list (for the time being we can add them to their own list-ED), we thought we would honor the grandfather of all JRPGs with their best mobile offer. FF9 was released at the start of the millennium and brought the series forward with new mechanics while also paying homage to the classic games.

As for the mobile version, you couldn’t ask for more. It is officially a remaster of the original game with features such as HD movies and in-game graphics, and they have added an auto-save feature that is essential to the drop-in / drop-out nature of mobile gaming. The only downside to this and one of the FF ports from Square is the pricing – for the full price of £ 20, which is much more than what most mobile gamers are willing to pay.

Games such as Final Fantasy

Once upon a time there was a function of Final Fantasy alternatives. We try to consolidate a bit, so we migrate that information here for your convenience. We will expand this section during a future update, but for the moment, here is a short list of Nick’s recommendations if you’re looking for an FF-like game, but don’t want to pay the entry fee:

Doom & Destiny

Doom & Destiny Advanced

Symphony of the Origin

Revenant Dogma

Dragon quest

Dragon fantasy

Phantasy Star II Classic

Other Android & iOS RPG recommendations

Our readers have their own wish lists of top RPGs they want to celebrate, and of course it is other recent releases and old favorites that are worth mentioning. Unfortunately we don’t have room for everything on our list, but here are some other excellent RPG recommendations to look at:

Legends of Andor

Barbearians

7 Mages

Severed

Stories about Monster Hunter

Avernum series

The Quest HD

Aurum Blade

Dungeon Chronicle

Partia 3: Knights of Partia

Demon’s Rise 2

Shieldwall Chronicles

Strike Team Hydra

The world ends with you

Avadon: The Black Fortress

Shadowrun returns

What would your list of the best mobile RPGs look like? Let us know in the comments!