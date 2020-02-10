The best hair moments from Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show

Photo: Getty Images

Bronner bros. International Beauty Show is the ultimate destination for multicultural beauty inspiration. Every year, the fair brings beauticians and students together for a weekend of education, entertainment and hair competitions. This year was no different.

During the weekend, participants brought their A-game to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta to compete and earn cash prizes.

Hair stylist from Texas 24K, participated in the fantasy hair competition and although she did not win, her hairstyle deserves recognition.

She created a basketball and halo from braided hair and supplemented the dope with a doll inspired by Kobe Bryant.

The hairstyle was one of the many heart-warming tributes we’ve seen this month, dedicated to a late basketball legend.

Photo: Instagram / @ kaystylz

“I dreamed about this look,” she told ESSENCE. “It took five days to make, and although it wasn’t quite finished yet, I love the way it came out.”

View the gallery below to see part of the show hair moment of the beauty show over the years.

