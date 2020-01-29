The best fashion moments from the Sundance Festival 2020

Utah’s annual Sundance Film Festival is currently in Park City. This remarkable week honors some of the best independent films that want to hit the screen this year.

Every Sundance brings along a lot of celebrities who will undoubtedly bring a fun fashion layer to the slopes. Given the icy backcountry temperatures, this poses a unique challenge for a group of actors who usually spend their time in sunny LA. From premieres to parties, Sundance is a whirlwind of weekly film events and fashion is just another added treat we can indulge in. Actresses like Tessa Thompson, Zazie Beetz or Kerry Washington are just a few of our favorites that Utah enjoy this week.

Check out our favorite looks from the Sundance Film Festival.

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Kelly Rowland attends the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – January 27: Actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston attends the “BET Twenties” by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET)

PARK CITY, UTAH – January 27: Actor / rapper Jaden Smith attends the “BET Twenties” by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Journalist / TV personality Gia Peppers attends the “BET Twenties” produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah were. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Producer / screenwriter Lena Waithe attends the “BET Twenties” produced by Lena Waithe at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 in Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Wunmi Mosaku attends Sundance Film Festival 2020 – premiere of “His Home” at the Library Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Elijah Long attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere “Tesla” at the Library Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

08

Donielle Tremaine Hansley

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Donielle Tremaine Hansley of “Charm CIty Kings” attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere of “Charm City Kings” at The Ray on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Cairo Courts of “Charm City Kings” attends Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere “Charm City Kings” at Ray on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Winston Duke attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – “Nine Days” Premiere at the Eccles Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Fernando Rodriguez attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – “Nine Days” Premiere at the Eccles Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Novi Brown stops at the IMDb studio in the Acura Festival Village on location at Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Day 4 on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Zazie Beetz attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere of “Nine Days” at the Eccles Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere “The Last Shift” at the Marc Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Shane Paul McGhie attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere of “The Last Shift” at the Marc Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Tessa Thompson attends the after party for “Sylvie’s Love” at Acura Festival Village on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Kerry Washington attends Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere of “Sylvie’s Love” at the Eccles Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Tessa Thompson of “Sylvie’s Love” attends the Sundance Film Festival 2020 – Premiere of “Sylvie’s Love” at the Eccles Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Actress / producer Issa Rae arrives for “A Lowkey Conversation with Issa Rae and Prentice Penny” moderated by Bevy Smith at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020 at Blackhouse in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for the Blackhouse Foundation)

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Kelly Rowland stops at WarnerMedia Lodge: Increase storytelling with AT&T during the Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

Divide :

TOPICS: fashion fashion gallery fashion news Issa Rae Kelly Rowland Lena Waithe Sundance film festival tessa thompson