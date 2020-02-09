The best fashion moments from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Season closure prices Sunday evening is the 92nd annual Academy Awards where the best film is celebrated. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, your favorite A-listers rolled on the carpet hoping what is probably the most prestigious prize for an actor – the Oscar.

But before celebrities surrendered to the ceremony, the red carpet set the tone for the prizes and stars, including Regina King, Billy Porter and Zazie Beetz already had their moment of the night. Porter wore Giles Deacon Couture, Beetz wore Thom Browne and King Versace wore.

View our favorite fashion moments from the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

Tamron Hall

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tamron Hall attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Billy Porter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Blac Chyna

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Zazie Beetz

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Zazie Beetz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts arrives for the 92nd Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Joshuah Brian Campbell

American composer Joshuah Brian Campbell and guest arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

Regina King

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Questlove attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

Stephanie Allain

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Stephanie Allain attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

