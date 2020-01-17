A few years ago, President Barack Obama appeared at dinner and on stage with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Nancy Pelosi praised chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg for “inspiring the women of the world whole to believe in them “.

Now the best Democrats seem to be waging war on Facebook and its leaders.

Pelosi ripped Facebook apart on Thursday, calling it a “shameful” business. She accused he to be “accomplices in deceiving the American people with money from God knows where.”

In a New York Times interview published on Friday, former vice president Joe Biden also made harsh remarks for Facebook and Zuckerberg. “I have never been a Facebook fan,” Biden told The Times. “I’ve never been a big fan of Zuckerberg. I think it’s a real problem.”

He also called for the repeal of a major law protecting Facebook from any liability for what is posted on its platform.

Facebook has so far remained silent in the face of new criticism. The company declined to comment on Pelosi’s remarks on Thursday and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden.

Where did he go?

Misinformation, Russian interference, Cambridge Analytica, data breaches and sophisticated use of the platform by President Donald Trump have all have contributed to the Democrats’ growing hostility to business.

Tensions seemed to overflow after the 2016 election when, according to special advocate Robert Mueller, the Russians used Facebook as part of a campaign to undermine the candidacy of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Since then, Facebook has also faced increasing scrutiny from both sides of the political aisle – but especially Democrats – on what lawmakers see as its market dominance as well as perception, expressed in an interview published this week with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, that Zuckerberg has too much power.

Facebook’s refusal to remove a tampered video from Pelosi last May has clearly annoyed Democrats, including Clinton, who called the video a “sexist bin” and suggested the argument for removing it “was not even a call close ”.

But what really hit Democrats more recently was Facebook’s insistence last September that it not check politicians’ ads – a policy that many Democrats saw as beneficial to Trump’s re-election campaign .

Facebook, the National Democratic Committee said, allowed Trump to “mislead the American people on his platform.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren released a deliberately false announcement to highlight what the Democrats considered ridiculous politics. The false announcement claimed that Zuckerberg had approved Trump’s re-election campaign.

When Biden’s campaign asked Facebook to remove a fake Trump campaign ad accusing Biden of bribing his role in Ukrainian politics under the Obama administration, Facebook refused.

“Our approach is based on Facebook’s fundamental belief in freedom of expression, respect for the democratic process and the belief that, in mature democracies with a free press, political discourse is already probably the most examined discourse which either, “Katie Harbath, Facebook’s global election policy official wrote in response last October.

The Democrats’ retreat from Facebook is part of a larger reaction in Washington against the tech industry. Senator Warren called for the dissolution of not only Facebook, but also Amazon and Google. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the Stop BEZOS law (which means: Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies) after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

But Facebook often seems to be the preferred target of Democrats – even as the main Democratic presidential candidates continue to invest money in the platform of their campaigns.

As with so many things on Facebook, it’s complicated.