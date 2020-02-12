The best color-shampoos InStyle.com

Regular hair color agreements can become so expensive that it looks like you have to take out a loan to keep your highlights. And certainly, there is always paint in boxes when you are ready to go the do it yourself route, but there are so many ways that can go wrong. (Who among us has not chosen a shade that is too light or too dark, or has made their home color uneven and had to pay a professional to undo the damage?)

Fortunately, there’s a safe way to refresh or improve your current hair color, and it’s just as easy as creating space for another product in your shower.

Whether you have virgin or dyed hair, color-reducing shampoos can minimize fading and make your color look more vibrant. When used once or twice a week instead of your usual shampoo, these tinted formulas help neutralize copper color through heat styling and the sun, plus the pigments revive your overall shade.

So if you want to buy more time between appointments with your colorist, these shampoos will transform your hair without really dyeing it.

Keep scrolling to find out which color-depositing shampoo is best for your hair color.

