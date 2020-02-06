The best Bob Marley songs in honor of his 75th birthday

While it is almost impossible to limit the number of hits reggae legend Bob Marley has achieved in his career, there are a few songs that set the tone – and no, “Three Little Birds” is not one of them.

The reggae icon, who would have been 75 years old today, made some of the greatest protest music ever made, inspiring international social justice. “His artistic fearlessness and social engagement remain an inspiration for activists, musical and others. His songs of freedom have become universal anthems,” wrote Rolling Stone. For his birthday, here are some of Bob Marley’s greatest hits.

No woman, no scream (live)

While there are many live recordings of Bob Marley’s moving anthem, the Lyceum Theater performance in London in 1975 was an icon in Bob Marley’s career. The original Natty Dread version was much more optimistic, but on Live! Bob Marley slows the song down to give it a blues touch. Not to mention the addition of organs, wonderful harmonies from the I-Threes and this goosebump-inducing singing. It has taken the song to new heights, and even now it is the preferred version to the original. The song itself is about England’s colonization of Jamaica and gives that little bit extra when you realize that he is in London.