The best black fashion brands you need to bookmark as quickly as possible InStyle.com

It is virtually impossible to walk into a mall and find fashion brands in black for shopping. Even the fact that we live in the glorious digital age of shopping doesn’t seem to help; discovering black fashion designers is still a big challenge. Of course I personally came across one or two brands while browsing Instagram, performing Google searches, and I learned about a handful through organizations such as Brandice Daniel’s Harlem Fashion Row. But it’s definitely harder than it should be to find great black designers to support – and there aren’t many lists that point people where they can make a purchase.

RELATED: The 50 best fashion tips of all time

So to make it a bit easier, I have collected 23 of my absolutely favorite black fashion designers. I think it is important to use my platform as an editor at InStyle to give these talented people some shine. Keep clicking and discover some of the best upcoming labels, and even get a refresher course on the black catwalk stars while you work.

VIDEO: How to reach perfectly feathered browss

.