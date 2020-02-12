The best beauty trend that dominated the fashion week in New York

Getty Images

It’s no secret that the healthier the skin, the better your makeup will look. During this New York Fashion Week, more beauty teams really took this to heart and brought in the expertise of the best skin care brands to improve their makeup look. The result: perfectly radiant skin emerged as the hottest beauty trend of the week. Skincare is about to become the new make-up.

While Joanna Vargas in Los Angeles prepared celebrities like Tessa Thompson for the Oscars and associated events, her aesthetics continued her work at New York Fashion Week. With Rebecca Minkoff, it was all about moisturizing the skin before applying makeup. Master beautician Stella Lisi started with a vitamin C wash, followed by a sheet mask that is perfect for people who travel often, and ends with massaging the skin with a rejuvenating serum and a peptide-rich revitalizing eye cream.

“Clean your face every day, exfoliate once a week and use at least one serum in the winter,” she said. “For large events, use a mask to lift and hydrate the skin. If you have a great base, your makeup will look great. “

A model is being prepared backstage at Rebecca Minkoff

(Shalwah Evans)

A model at the presentation of Rebecca Minkoff

(Yuchen Liao / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The beauty of Self Portrait is also focused on natural, healthy skin. Although a handful of models had a bright color around the eyes, Black models’ melanin seemed to be the focus of their appearance, undisturbed by an abundance of color cosmetics.

“This is our fourth season in which we work with Skin Inc. for beauty, and we are more focused on clean, glowing skin than ever,” said self-portrait maker Han Chong. “Again, our view of modern beauty is skin-first for a natural, confident look that complements the effortless feel of the entire Self-Portrait collection.”

Models walk the runway Self-portrait

(Peter White / WireImage)

The effortless and polished look was achieved with an exfoliating peeling, a moisturizing mask for moisture, a hyaluronic serum for glow and finished with a clear eye cream.

Skin care brand LINNÉ Botanicals prepared the skin for the Alejandra Alonso Rojas show. The vision for the look was to “provide a canvas for NARS cosmetics and create a flawless, radiant look that would help to further communicate the effortless luxury of Alejandra Alonso Rojas.”

A model walks the runway for Alejandra Alonso Rojas

(Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Models seemed to have a glow that radiated from the inside to the outside as they walked the runway. This was achieved with a series of products from the REFRESH, RENEW, REPAIR, BALANCE and SMOOTH collections.

