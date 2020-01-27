The best beauty looks from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Tonight is the biggest night in music, and it started with great moments of beauty. In front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Alicia Keys hosts the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities flock to the red carpet with inspiring hair and makeup.

We have to thank their glamor teams for delivering unique updos, cool braids, and more.

Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, looked damn good. The artist gave us old Hollywood glamor with her soft curls, her sultry, smoky eyes and her blinded floor-length dress.

And then there was actor Billy Porter, whose oversized chandelier hat, quirky eyeshadow, and metallic manicure made everyone stop and stare.

To see the magical beauty moments that led us to double use, check out the gallery below.

01

Lizzo

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

02

Lauren London

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

03

Ella Mai

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

04

THEIR.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

05

Nija Charles

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

06

Billy Porter

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

07

FKA branches

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

08

Saweetie

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

09

Georgia Anne Muldrow

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

11

Jessie Reyez

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

12

Adrienne Warren

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

14

Karen Civil

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

15

Sibley Scoles

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

17

Dreezy

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

18

Tarriona Ball

62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Divide :

TOPICS: Awards & Events Beauty Hair Red Carpet 62nd Grammy Awards Billy Porter Lizzo Red Carpet