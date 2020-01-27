The best beauty looks from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty
Tonight is the biggest night in music, and it started with great moments of beauty. In front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Alicia Keys hosts the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities flock to the red carpet with inspiring hair and makeup.
We have to thank their glamor teams for delivering unique updos, cool braids, and more.
Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, looked damn good. The artist gave us old Hollywood glamor with her soft curls, her sultry, smoky eyes and her blinded floor-length dress.
And then there was actor Billy Porter, whose oversized chandelier hat, quirky eyeshadow, and metallic manicure made everyone stop and stare.
To see the magical beauty moments that led us to double use, check out the gallery below.
01
Lizzo
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
02
Lauren London
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
03
Ella Mai
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
04
THEIR.
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
05
Nija Charles
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
06
Billy Porter
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
07
FKA branches
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
08
Saweetie
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
09
Georgia Anne Muldrow
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
11
Jessie Reyez
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
12
Adrienne Warren
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
14
Karen Civil
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
15
Sibley Scoles
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
17
Dreezy
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
18
Tarriona Ball
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
