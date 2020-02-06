The best beauty looks from 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Getty Images

Wednesday evening this year was the amfAR party in New York and our favorite customers of the red carpet spared no glamor for the big charity event. Colorful lips and dramatic eyes abound from Iman, who was honored during the event, to Ebonee Davis and La La Anthony.

And while all this perfect hair and beautiful makeup is fun to look at and get inspiration, the goal of the gala is the real winner of the night. In case you didn’t know yet, amfAR is The Foundation for AIDS Research, with a mission to end the global AIDS epidemic.

Since the 1980s, the organization has invested millions of dollars in programs that support AIDS research, HIV prevention and more. The galas and dinners help raise money to promote their initiatives, which affect so many black women.

So we are excited about the excellent looks that the ladies have put on, but their presence to support this case is the most awesome. View how they appeared and appeared in the gallery below.

