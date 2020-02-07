The beauty of celebrities is of the week: February 2 to February. 8

Getty Images

This week there was an abundance of special events where our favorite melanin-rich beauties had the opportunity to connect their hair, nails and makeup. From colorful pout and pink cheeks to braids in abundance and beautiful bald heads, the appearance was endless.

As we viewed from afar, sometimes from the pages of their social media, we have learned a few things about serving the best in beauty. View the gallery below to see which ladies have let us double-tap and add emojis with hearty eyes to every photo they have posted.

01

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie showed off her maternity glow and kept nothing behind in sparkling purple lids.

Instagram / @ jodieturnersmith

02

little mom

Mama did her thing with this glamor photo. And that green is so complementary to her berry-tinted lips.

Instagram / @ lilmama

03

Zozibini Tunzi

Zozi is always royal like a queen and shows off the skin as glowing as her crown.

Bruce Glikas / WireImage

04

Donshea Hopkins

Take a Donshea guideline; if you feel cute, show it.

Instagram / down sheahopkins

05

Elaine Welteroth

Elaine curled up and we were here for it.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

06

Ashley Blaine Featherson

We don’t know if there is a filter on this photo or not, because Ashley is just that perfect.

Instagram / @ ashleyblaine

07

Skai Jackson

Skai may be known as the queen of the blow, but we see her more as the queen of the baby hair play.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

08

Ebonee Davis

We knew that Ebonee was a stone-cold fox. But who knew she was a rock-cold Foxy Brown that generated Mahogany vibes?

Instagram / @ eboneedavis

09

Madisin Rian

Madisin has officially won the best smoky eye of the year for 2020 and it is only February.

Michael Loccisano / WireImage

10

Janelle Monáe

We are not surprised that Janelle was a stunner of the red carpet when the girl with the pearl hairs broke up at Black Women in Hollywood.

David Livingston / Getty Images

11

Meagan Good

Meagan looks like she’s so good at being bad, and that’s bad that she chooses.

Instagram / @ Meagan Good

12

Tika Sumpter

Tika’s luxury ponytail and red lips are a red carpet and a talk show dream.

RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC images

13

Tasha Smith

Tasha looks like a disco goddess that even surpasses the disco ball.

Instagram / @ tashasmith

14

Alicia Keys

Alicia has not played with her edges and super tails these days and we are always excited to see what the next step is.

Neil Mockford / GC images

15

Smooth forests

Only Slick can make neon green eyebrows look like something that everyone should try now.

Instagram / @ slickwoods

16

Nia Franklin

Nia may have recently given her crown to her successor, but she will always remain a queen, with one of the most beautiful crowns we have ever seen.

Instagram / @ niaimanifranklin

17

Shalom Blac

Shalom may mean “peace,” but this look disrupts your beauty routine and lets you go back to the drawing board.

Instagram / @ shalomblac

18

Bresha Webb

Bresha brings beauty, whether in a bob, a body wave or a large ponytail.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

19

Tami Roman

The light touches those eyes perfectly every time Tami. Each. Single. Time.

Instagram / @ tamiroman

20

Storm Reid

Storm retained her distinctive pink lips and pink cheeks, but she added a bit of oomph with dramatic metallic green eye shadow.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

21

Rico Nasty

Barbie pink looks phenomenal on Rico Nasty. Each pink looks phenomenal on Rico Nasty.

Instagram / @ riconasty

22

Tracee Ellis Ross

When Mrs. Ross wants to channel your favorite Hollywood diva (except herself), she nails him like a true beauty queen.

Instagram / @ traceeellisross

SUBJECTS: Beauty amfar gala black women in Hollywood beauty celebrity Red Carpet Beauty