The beauty of celebrities is of the week: February 2 to February. 8

This week there was an abundance of special events where our favorite melanin-rich beauties had the opportunity to connect their hair, nails and makeup. From colorful pout and pink cheeks to braids in abundance and beautiful bald heads, the appearance was endless.
As we viewed from afar, sometimes from the pages of their social media, we have learned a few things about serving the best in beauty. View the gallery below to see which ladies have let us double-tap and add emojis with hearty eyes to every photo they have posted.
01
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie showed off her maternity glow and kept nothing behind in sparkling purple lids.
Instagram / @ jodieturnersmith
02
little mom
Mama did her thing with this glamor photo. And that green is so complementary to her berry-tinted lips.
Instagram / @ lilmama
03
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozi is always royal like a queen and shows off the skin as glowing as her crown.
Bruce Glikas / WireImage
04
Donshea Hopkins
Take a Donshea guideline; if you feel cute, show it.
Instagram / down sheahopkins
05
Elaine Welteroth
Elaine curled up and we were here for it.
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images
06
Ashley Blaine Featherson
We don’t know if there is a filter on this photo or not, because Ashley is just that perfect.
Instagram / @ ashleyblaine
07
Skai Jackson
Skai may be known as the queen of the blow, but we see her more as the queen of the baby hair play.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
08
Ebonee Davis
We knew that Ebonee was a stone-cold fox. But who knew she was a rock-cold Foxy Brown that generated Mahogany vibes?
Instagram / @ eboneedavis
09
Madisin Rian
Madisin has officially won the best smoky eye of the year for 2020 and it is only February.
Michael Loccisano / WireImage
10
Janelle Monáe
We are not surprised that Janelle was a stunner of the red carpet when the girl with the pearl hairs broke up at Black Women in Hollywood.
David Livingston / Getty Images
11
Meagan Good
Meagan looks like she’s so good at being bad, and that’s bad that she chooses.
Instagram / @ Meagan Good
12
Tika Sumpter
Tika’s luxury ponytail and red lips are a red carpet and a talk show dream.
RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC images
13
Tasha Smith
Tasha looks like a disco goddess that even surpasses the disco ball.
Instagram / @ tashasmith
14
Alicia Keys
Alicia has not played with her edges and super tails these days and we are always excited to see what the next step is.
Neil Mockford / GC images
15
Smooth forests
Only Slick can make neon green eyebrows look like something that everyone should try now.
Instagram / @ slickwoods
16
Nia Franklin
Nia may have recently given her crown to her successor, but she will always remain a queen, with one of the most beautiful crowns we have ever seen.
Instagram / @ niaimanifranklin
17
Shalom Blac
Shalom may mean “peace,” but this look disrupts your beauty routine and lets you go back to the drawing board.
Instagram / @ shalomblac
18
Bresha Webb
Bresha brings beauty, whether in a bob, a body wave or a large ponytail.
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
19
Tami Roman
The light touches those eyes perfectly every time Tami. Each. Single. Time.
Instagram / @ tamiroman
20
Storm Reid
Storm retained her distinctive pink lips and pink cheeks, but she added a bit of oomph with dramatic metallic green eye shadow.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
21
Rico Nasty
Barbie pink looks phenomenal on Rico Nasty. Each pink looks phenomenal on Rico Nasty.
Instagram / @ riconasty
22
Tracee Ellis Ross
When Mrs. Ross wants to channel your favorite Hollywood diva (except herself), she nails him like a true beauty queen.
Instagram / @ traceeellisross
