The Beautiful Braid looks like ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards (BWIH) is en route in Beverly Hills, California. And in typical show fashion awards, we have glued our eyes to the red carpet so that we don’t miss the big beauty moments.

So far we have seen striking makeup looks, including BWIH Honoree Melina Matsouka’s whimsical eyeshadow and the romantic beat of Gabrielle Union, along with a handful of must-see hair moments.

The red carpet was teeming with chic cuts, curls and spools – but we were most in love with all the beautiful braid moments.

Uncertain star, Yvonne Orji stunned in a cool crown braid and receiver Vieuard Award Niecy Nash decorated her braids with gold-plated accessories

To see all the beautiful braid looks of the red carpet. View the gallery below.

