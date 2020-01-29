The BBC news is upset because there are not enough “Black Producers and Editors”, which may have caused the station to get confused Lebron James and Kobe Bryant during the helicopter crash.

A photo of the former NBA star was used to open the segment during the “News at Ten” report of the tragic crash that had left Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims. But then they shot onto footage of James wearing a jersey labeled “James” on the back Washington Post Reports.

BuzzFeed News Editor Matthew Champion shared the segment on Twitter.

“I really can’t believe the BBC News did just that at 10,” Champion wrote along with the clip.

British legislature David Lammy also got involved and tweeted: “Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don’t even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, such horrific mistakes would simply not happen.”

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don’t even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, such horrific mistakes would simply not happen. Pic.twitter.com/kdX6e5XNnf

– David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 27, 2020

According to Champion, the broadcaster issued an “sorry for the mistake later in the show”. But the damage has already been done. His tweet received almost 67,000 likes and 16,000 retweets.

“RIP Black Basketball Man”

– BBC News, January 2020

– BoJack Horseman, new FHBA judge: Los Angeles (@ bojack90s) January 26, 2020

For anyone who asks how this can be done …

It is possible in a society where POC is structurally discriminated against, made invisible, cut out of pictures, underrepresented, misrepresented, bullied and ashamed in the media, the list goes on.

– Beate Beller (@BeateBeller) January 26, 2020

Sorry, but it’s basketball. We don’t really know basketball stars here in the UK.

You apologized. Time to keep going.

– Daily Reality 🧞‍♂️ (@Daily_Reality_) January 26, 2020

People saying BBC & UK MEDIA don’t know Kobe Bryant because UK doesn’t know that basketball excuses RACIST micro-attacks. Kobe Bryant is one of the most famous athletes in the world and has participated in the Olympic Games. You just can’t be disturbed because it’s black. We will NOT continue! SMH

– The Talent Guru #SussexSquad #HarryandMeghan #DoS (@thetalentguru) January 26, 2020

I don’t think this is accidental. How many people are talking about the BBC now? This was a deliberate mistake to arouse the public. What is even more disgraceful when using the death of a family to increase the number.

– Alex Denney (@alexdenneyy), January 27, 2020

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. There were no survivors.

The night before, on January 25, Bryant congratulated James for exceeding his career points. It was Bryant’s last tweet.

“Push the game forward, @KingJames,” Bryant tweeted. “Have a lot of respect, my brother.”

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant), January 26, 2020

(Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

