The Bauchi government is taking up the message of value reorientation at universities

The Bauchi state government is firmly committed to realigning attitudes in all development areas of the country.

Governor Bala Mohammed announced this as part of the nationwide program to reorient students of tertiary institutions at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi.

The governor went on to say that the effects of government efforts to reorient values ​​would not be felt by society if the entire citizen were not involved.

The governor, represented by the chief of staff of the Bauchi government house, Dr. Ladan Salihu said the government’s intention was to remove the scale of systematic corruption and other social vices in both public and private government institutions.

He therefore asked for the support of interest groups so that his government could eradicate social vices and rebuild the state.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari, emphasized in his speech the need for university students to recognize the national basic values ​​for the national development of the country.

Dr. Garba Abari believes that acceptance of the nation’s core values, as enshrined in Chapter 2, Section 23, of the country and cooperation will undoubtedly lead to a moral society that supports national development.

He pointed out that an immoral society characterized by impunity threatens the progress and progress of every nation.

The aim of this program is to orient the students towards the need to take the country’s basic values ​​into account and to create synergies between the agency and the tertiary institutions for a reorientation of the values ​​as well as to contain the rising trend of social vices.

The focus on campus is due to the large number of social vices that have threatened Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, such as:

Garba Abari said that adolescents are the backbone and strength of every nation and must be sensitized and encouraged to avoid all forms of social vices by including desirable behaviors that are necessary for national development and on the next level of the agenda Federal government.