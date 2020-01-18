At a time when almost everything was politicized, vaccination was planted squarely on the national scene.

On one side of the debate, there are parents who are rebelling against established science and calling on states to extend vaccine exemptions. They cite their faith or believe that vaccines pose a danger to their children, even if no major religion opposes them and that allegations of the link between vaccines and autism have long been refuted.

On the other, public health officials who report unprecedented measles outbreaks that have made thousands of people sick in the United States as evidence that vaccine exemptions are causing health crises. They call on states to completely eliminate exemptions.

With the start of 2020 legislative sessions in most states this month, this back and forth between science and skepticism is playing out across the country. More and more legislators are proposing bills to increase or limit compulsory vaccinations for schoolchildren.

“I won’t be surprised if we see many pro-vaccine bills this year,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, member of the infectious disease committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “The measles epidemics have really been a wake-up call, showing lawmakers that maintaining high vaccination rates is not just a theoretical goal.”

In 2019, lawmakers introduced more than 300 vaccine-related bills – a huge leap from previous years. A study found that from 2001 to 2017, state legislators proposed a total of 175 vaccine-related bills.

O’Leary said he would not be surprised if anti-vaccine bills were introduced this year, “but I doubt it will pass.”

Some want to ban religious exemptions, citing science

An overwhelming majority of American adults (88%) say the benefits of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine outweigh the risks, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

And last year, 14 states proposed to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines – a marked increase from past years, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

New York, California and Washington have all voted to end some vaccine exemptions for children in public schools, and Maine has passed similar legislation, but it won’t take effect until September 2021 .

New Jersey was about to join them this week, but lawmakers who have passed religious exemption laws have said they have no votes. Thousands of anti-vaccine protesters have invaded the New Jersey state house, although public health officials say the benefits of the vaccines are not a matter of opinion.

“The science is really on the vaccine side,” said O’Leary, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado medical school. “They are one of the best public health interventions in history in terms of the number of lives saved. The benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Others want to ban compulsory vaccinations, citing their personal beliefs

Despite being outnumbered, opponents of the vaccines are a vocal group, and they have caught the attention of state lawmakers.

Currently, 45 states and Washington, DC, grant religious exemptions to vaccines, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures, which follows state laws.

Barbara Loe Fisher is president and co-founder of the National Vaccine Information Center, a group that advocates for vaccine exemption. She sees the problem as a question of personal freedom.

“We must have the capacity in our country, if we find that a commercial pharmaceutical product is not as safe and effective as we are told, we should have the right to give informed consent to use the product”, she said. .

Where the truth lies

Support for vaccine exemptions continues despite overlapping studies that have mistakenly linked vaccines to autism and the near-universal agreement between government health agencies and health professionals that vaccines are safe and effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is a one in a million chance of having a serious reaction to a vaccine.

The official position of the American Academy of Pediatrics – which it shares with most other medical organizations and agencies – is that non-medical exemptions should be completely eliminated, said O’Leary. This includes religious and personal exemptions.

“When immunization rates go down, we see illnesses and people suffer. Protecting children in schools is a worthy goal of the government, regardless of political affiliation, “he said. “There is really no good reason to exempt your child from vaccination – only medical.”

Children who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons benefit from their vaccinated classmates, he said, but if fewer children are vaccinated, diseases can spread more easily between them.

“When you choose not to immunize, you put your child at risk for disease, but you also put other people at risk,” said O’Leary.

Measles outbreaks forced states to respond

New York, California and Washington State intervened after massive measles epidemics in 2019, a year that saw the highest reported cases of measles since the disease was declared nationwide eradicated in 2000.

California recorded 73 cases of measles in 2019. Washington recorded nearly 90 cases. The massive New York measles epidemic, the largest it has known in nearly three decades, has made a total of 649 people sick. . Under-vaccination is responsible for the re-emergence of the disease, said O’Leary.

But lawmakers who seek to abolish religious exemptions in Florida and Colorado derailed by protesters last year.

Many religious exemption laws are not new. Several states adopted them for the first time in the 1960s and 1970s, thanks to an influx of lobbyists from the Christian Science Church, which did not prohibit members from using vaccines but encouraged healing through prayer.

The more stringent a state’s vaccination laws are, the fewer non-medical exemptions and fewer outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease. When these exemption laws are relaxed, the reverse is true.

But bills that call for softer restrictions are “almost universally” killed in committee, said O’Leary.

Proponents of vaccine exemptions see laws like those passed in New York and Washington as “a fundamental threat to their ability to give informed consent on vaccinations,” said Fisher, president of the National Vaccine Information Center.

The organization supported 77 vaccine laws during the 2019 legislative session, the most since it started following state law in 2010. Not all of the laws were passed, but they prove that “lawmakers listen to voters” about the fight against vaccination, says Fisher.

The vaccine debate is not always in the party line

Supporters on both sides of the debate have found allies across the political spectrum. Republican lawmakers have sponsored tougher bills, and Democratic governors have drawn the line by imposing vaccines.

Washington State representative Paul Harris, a Republican, sponsored the state’s vaccination bill after the district he represents saw 71 cases of measles in 2019.

The Washington bill was unique: it specifically concerned the MMR vaccine and it was not limited to students in public schools. The state now requires that almost all students, in public and private schools and daycare centers, receive the MMR vaccine.

“It’s a difficult balance, but you use a public – and private – resource in conjunction with many other children,” Harris told CNN. “There are other places where they can be educated, they can still have their freedom, but they don’t go to a public school and don’t spread their disease.”

Worried voters told him that the law infringes on their personal freedom, he said.

“It is a very vocal minority,” he said. “But they don’t have to get vaccinated – they just can’t come to school.”

Harris believes the science of vaccines is simple. He said the state was not aggressive enough in its response before the measles epidemics occurred.

“I think we are asleep,” he said of the legislature, which adopted the MMR requirement the same month as the first epidemic ended. “We need to be more active … and get accurate information about vaccines.”