The battered youngster from Kashmir succumbs to his injuries

A 17-year-old Kashmiri teenager died in SMS Hospital in Jaipur after being injured by beating his colleagues. The clash took place on February 5 and the victim died the next evening from his injuries.

The victim Basit aka Gulam Mohidin Khan and his friend Sufiyan worked as waiters for a catering company. Basit lived in Kupwara and his friend Sufiyan comes from Baramulla.

The two left the wedding venue after work on February 5 when Basit and Aditya, another catering staff, got into an argument. Both wanted to sit in the front seat of the vehicle, which was to be dropped by the staff. This escalated to a fight and Aditya reportedly hit Basit on the head.

Speaking to the media, Sufiyan said: “One person held basit and the other hit him. The driver dropped us off halfway to our home and we walked the rest of the way to Hasanpura. Basit started to cry, that his head ached and that he vomited. We took him to the SMS hospital, where the doctors first said that he had food poisoning, but later he operated on because of his head injury. ”

“Basit was 17 years old and had studied in the Army School. He wanted to work in the army like his father, the late Khursheed Ahmed Khan. But he was a year younger than 18 and had to wait, ”informed his uncle.