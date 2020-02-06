The Batman star Peter Sarsgaard when he really plays Harvey Dent

Peter Sarsgaard has coyly discussed whether he really plays Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves ’The Batman.

With Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in the lead, Peter Sarsgaard has been revealed as a Gotham district attorney named Gil Colson. Of course, fans immediately began to speculate that the character of Peter Sarsgaard in The Batman was actually a prosecutor Harvey Dent, best known for being the villain Harvey Dent. In a recent interview with Jessica Shaw for Sirius XM, Peter Sarsgaard was asked to spread details about Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman, including whether he actually played Harvey Dent.

In the interview, Jessica Shaw starts by asking whether Peter Sarsgaard is aware of one of the fan theories about his character in The Batman, to which he replied that he was not aware of them.

“No, no, I don’t know them, but I’m curious. What are they like?”

Jessica Shaw then started to discuss the fan theory that Peter Sarsgaard actually plays Harvey Dent. She continued by also revealing the theory that Peter Sarsgaard will play a whole new character written by Matt Reeves who will still become Two-Face, citing how Arthur Fleck of Joaquin Phoenix eventually became the Joker. Peter Sarsgaard seemed to enjoy this theory by quickly mentioning how it embodied the writing style of the director.

“It would be very Matt Reeves-ian.”

With Matt Reeves in mind, Peter Sarsgaard responded to the theories set forth for him by wiping out the question and instead praising Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman. “

“Well, I have to say, Matt Reeves … I have visited some great shows like this and seen how things can go well and not well. It’s so nice to have someone at the helm who just has complete control Because it’s like you’re a CEO artist Like, you know, you have to have both things and no, it was a real pleasure He is really … I’m the type of person, like I said, where I am can’t hold on to what I said to you first You know, when I say for the first time, “this guy is definitely a duck,” everything just goes off his back, you know, nothing sticks to him next time , I’m so upset, I don’t know, “I really think I’m playing like Jesse Helms,” he just has to forget the first. Or add it. Or don’t worry. Or just let me talk. he has been very good that way. “

Of course Peter Sarsgaard does not explicitly discuss whether he plays Harvey Dent in The Batman, but it says that he did not stop Jessica Shaw from telling these theories. It can be quite interesting to see another version of Harvey Dent’s character through this Gil Colson. Matt Reeves is known to undermine how characters interact with each other, as well as their placement in the world, so it would not be surprising if Harvey Dent shows up somehow. With The Batman planned to have a host of villains, it would not be surprising if Harvey Dent appears on the big screen.

Are you excited to see Peter Sarsgaard at The Batman? Do you think he plays Harvey Dent? Let us know in the comments below!

The full plot details about The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Warner Bros. trilogy. with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Source: SiriusXM

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe