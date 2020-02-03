‘The Batman’ costume designer about her approach to the Matt Reeves film

The Batman costume designer Jacqueline Durran discussed her experience with the film Matt Reeves.

Production on Matt Reeves ’The Batman is currently underway and fans are eager to see the new costume designs for the Caped Crusader and the gallery of his villains. Task with designing the outfits for The Batman is Jacqueline Durran, who is known for her work on feature films including 1917 and Little Women by Greta Gerwig.

During an interview with Fashionista, Jacqueline Durran was asked if there were any surprises or lessons learned during her work on Matt Reeves ’The Batman. Although Durran acknowledged that she had never worked on a superhero project before, she noted that the source material of the comic book is relevant to her approach to the film in that it fits Matt Reeves’ vision of The Batman:

“Because Batman is a man, he is not completely in the (superhero) universe. But it’s a new adventure for me and it’s very interesting because it’s something I’ve never done before. The absolute thing is (again) the director. I try to make the film that director Matt Reeves wants to make. The other things – the previous movies, the comics and everything else – are relevant to the extent that they are relevant to a Matt Reeves movie. So again, that’s how important the director is, because you focus on their vision. “

The full plot details about The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the Dark Knight detective skills than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Warner Bros. trilogy. with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe