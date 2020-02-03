‘The Batman’ Composer Michael Giacchino about working with Matt Reeves

Michael Giacchino recently provided insight into the collaboration with Matt Reeves to bring The Batman to life and confirmed that he saw the Batsuit.

When asked about working on Matt Reeves ’The Batman, Michael Giacchino revealed that they want to make the film as different as possible from earlier versions with live action of the character. Michael Giacchino then pointed out that for over a year he and Matt Reeves have been discussing how to approach The Batman and strive to make the film the version they would like to see. Michael Giacchino also explained that it was one of the best parts of reading comic books to see the different views on classic characters.

“Matt and I have been talking about this for over a year now, we are like best friends, so we always talk, so these are just normal parts of our conversation,” it wouldn’t be cool if we did this, not being nice if we did this, let’s take it in this direction and do something else. ”That’s what we’re trying to do, just take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would like to do. I always enjoyed going inside and giving everyone a different view (Batman), you would get a comic book series and it would be a whole new view of the character and it was always fun to So I feel like we’re part of that whole carpet right now. “

When asked about Matt Reeves who cast Robert Pattinson as Batman, Michael Giacchino immediately pointed out that the star is an incredibly talented actor who has been picked up in the past for playing certain roles, but his roles are incredibly versatile. Michael Giacchino also said he is excited to see him do something else with the character before confirming that he has seen the batsuit.

Michael Giacchino: It’s always a process, you’re always going to come up with things and sort things out, but from the first day he knew he was a great actor, he’s an incredible actor. In this industry you get picked up for certain things, if you do one thing, you know, and it goes well, that’s the only thing you’re going to be known for. So for someone like him that is not a fair assessment. He’s a great actor who can do almost anything, you know? And I am enthusiastic about seeing him do something else in this role.

Interviewer: Have you seen the suit yet?

Michael Giacchino: I saw it! (Laughs)

Full plot details about The Batman by Robert Pattinson are preserved, but we know that the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves project follows Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman comes to the cinema on June 25, 2021. Keep an eye on the latest news about Robert Pattinson and the long-awaited film.

Source: HeyUGuys

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe