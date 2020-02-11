The Basketball Africa League appoints two-time NBA all-star Luol Deng as the League’s global ambassador

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 11, 2020 – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced the double NBA All-Star and 2012 Olympian Luol Deng BAL Global Ambassador. After retiring from a 15-year NBA career, Deng will help strengthen BAL’s profile across Africa and around the world, while inspiring African youth through basketball.

“I am delighted to be working with Luol in his new role as global BAL ambassador,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “He was a great leader and an inspiring role model. His remarkable basketball tour includes an exceptional 15-year NBA career, two All-Star selections and participation in the 2012 Olympic Games. Luol has been an integral part of our youth development efforts and has participated in many of our initiatives across the continent since 2011 , We look forward to working with him to establish BAL as a world-class professional basketball league. “

“It is an honor to represent BAL as the league’s global ambassador,” said Deng. “We have an enormous amount of talent in Africa and I am happy that some of these talents are shown in our new league. I look forward to accompanying some of the best African club teams when the opening season starts next month and to helping BAL expand its presence around the world. “

Deng, who was born in Wau in southern Sudan, was selected with the 7th overall rank by the Phoenix Suns in the 2004 NBA draft and then sold to the Chicago Bulls, where he played from 2004 to 2014. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2014), Miami Heat (2014-16), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-18) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-19) before signing a one-day contract with the Chicago Bulls, to retire as a bull before the 2019-20 NBA season.

Deng is a two-time NBA All-Star (2012, 2013). He was awarded the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2007 and was appointed to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2005.

Deng was a member of the UK national team at the London 2012 Olympics and was captain of Team Africa at the NBA Africa Games in 2015 and 2017. He regularly participates in youth development initiatives in Africa, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) in Africa. He was elected President of the South Sudan Basketball Association in November 2019.

The first regular season of the BAL will take place in Cairo (Egypt), Dakar (Senegal), Lagos (Nigeria), Luanda (Angola), Rabat (Morocco) and Monastir (Tunisia). The first BAL playoffs and finals take place in Kigali (Rwanda). NIKE and Jordan Brand become the exclusive outfitter for the new professional league.

More details about the BAL will be announced in the coming days.