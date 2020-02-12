The Barack & Michelle Obama production company, Higher Ground, wins the Oscar

The 44th President of the United States has certainly enjoyed his retirement to date. He did so much. Volunteering at a food bank in Chicago or interviewing television legends David Letterman. Now he can add another service to his resume. Barack & Michelle ObamaThe production company Higher Ground Productions was able to take home an Oscar for their film American Factory.

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, who have told such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Outside of opening credits, the Higher Grounds Productions Company is not mentioned. In fact, Barack Obama’s name is never mentioned in the film.

The film is about a Chinese billionaire buying an unused factory warehouse outside of Dayton, Ohio. The plot and scenes revolve around people using mini microphones to improve the dialogue between employees and managers.

It’s great that American Factory has been recognized as the best documentary. It’s a great documentary that shows what life in an American factory (in Dayton) is like and how hard Chinese owners can be to American workers. It is the best work documentation I have seen since Harlan County USA

– Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt), February 10, 2020

The cultures of Chinese and American employees face each other. Managers in China come to the US to see how happy working can be. When Americans go to China, they discover the strict conditions and standards of the employees for whom their superiors are held accountable.

The way directors do it Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert Present the film, the choice of whether you want to sympathize with the Chinese owners is entirely up to the viewer.

You can see the whole movie on Netflix.