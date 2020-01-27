Jaipur: Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee said Sunday that the banking sector in the country is “stressed” and that the government is not in a position to rescue him.

Speaking to the media outside the 13th Jaipur Literature Festival, Banerjee said the slowdown in demand in the automobile sector also shows that people lack confidence in the economy.

“The financial sector is currently the biggest point of stress. There is no doubt that the financial sector is something we have to worry about, the banking sector is stressed. The government is not really in a position to rescue it, so we are talking about A long wear process, that will be expensive.

“We also know that due to a deficit in demand in the economy, cars and two-wheelers are not selling, and those things are signs of a general fact that people lack the confidence that the economy will grow quickly, so they are holding back, they are not spending, he said.

The author of Good Economics for Hard Times added that the economic slowdown will also have a negative impact on poverty alleviation in the country, as urban and rural sectors are interdependent.

“Poverty alleviation has been mainly due to the fact that the urban sector creates low-skilled jobs, and much of the rural sector works in the urban sector and returns the money.

That is the maximum source of transmission of the growth of the urban sector to the rural sector. And as soon as the urban sector slows the rural sector, people who work in construction do not have so many jobs. All that will be fed back into the rural sector, said the 58-year-old Indian-American economist.

Answering a question: how will economic policies work if people distrust the data? He said the government should worry about this problem since foreign investors are getting nervous.

They do not know where they are going, what they are getting into. I want to say that these are real problems that the government should analyze. If you want to have more investment and more participation in the global economy, then I think you need to provide true data to people, he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.