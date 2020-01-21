In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has participated both politically and operatively. In BoI, he assumed the position as regional head of Delhi in January 2015.



Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:58 PM IST

Mumbai The state bank of India (BoI) said on Tuesday that Atanu Kumar Das was appointed CEO and chief executive officer for a period of three years.

Das served as executive director at the bank since February 2017. His appointment was announced by the personnel ministry on Monday.

In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has participated both politically and operatively. In BoI, he assumed the position as regional head of Delhi in January 2015.

Before BoI, he led the Lucknow region of Vijaya Bank for more than three years.

In Vijaya Bank he has managed key departments such as planning and development and was also appointed executive secretary for president and CEO for more than two years.

In addition to Das, the personnel ministry also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as MD and CEO of the Bank of Baroda and Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as MD and CEO at Canara Bank.

