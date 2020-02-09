The ban on motorcycle taxis brings Lagos to a standstill

A mother and her baby try to ride a motorcycle taxi parked on a street in Lagos

Even before a suddenly controversial ban on motorcycle taxis and tricycles in the Nigerian commercial capital of Lagos, crippling traffic jams were a daily ordeal for the more than 20 million inhabitants.

In just a week it has become even more difficult to find your way around the city.

There are endless queues at bus stops and crowds of tired and upset pedestrians, attacked by sharp exhaust fumes and the cacophony of drivers standing in traffic jams and honking their car horns.

“I was seven hours away on Monday when the ban started. On Tuesday, I spent almost nine hours in a traffic jam,” says Ayobayo Babade, a real estate agent.

He tries to stay optimistic. “Now I’m bringing my laptop and working in the taxi,” he smiles.

“Nigerians are the toughest people in the world!” explains 30-year-old Olaniwi Odina. “Use a policy, the Nigerians will adapt, no matter how stupid it is, we are very patient!”

The recently elected governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned motorcycle taxis known as “Okadas” and three-wheeled “Kekes” because they caused traffic accidents and were out of place in a modern city.

Okadas, in particular, are notorious for their anarchic approach to traffic law in Lagos, but are often critical on poorly connected, perforated streets.

However, they have their costs: Between 2016 and 2019, the general hospital in Lagos alone recorded more than 10,000 traffic accidents and 600 deaths.

In Lagos, a lady drives on the back of a motorcycle taxi, although use is prohibited

Buses unsuitable for Lagos

To mitigate the effects of the ban, the government announced that 65 additional buses will be available in a fast growing megacity with a population of more than 20 million.

Critics say buses are definitely unsuitable for Lagos’ narrow, damaged streets, where Okadas and Kekes are vital for both transportation and work.

Commuters who normally leave their car at home so as not to be sitting in traffic have only the choice to drive and clog the streets even more.

Thousands of non-driving workers who depended on okadas and kekes have been forced to travel on foot or on despised buses and are now charging higher fares.

“I used to pay 50 to 100 Naira (28 cents US) for a trip, now you can pay 200 or even 300,” said 34-year-old Goodluck.

The business world also attacked the ban and said it was catastrophic for Lagos.

“It is not a good and not a sustainable policy,” Muda Yusuf, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, told AFP.

The ban makes Lagos less attractive to private investors and complicates logistics in an already crowded city.

“This policy needs urgent review, at least for the reintroduction of tricycles,” he said.

Passengers must queue to board a government-provided bus to offset the effects of the Okada and Keke ban. Passengers say tariffs have risen

“All we want is work”

Entrepreneurs who have invested several million dollars in the development of Uber-style motorcycle hailing services in the past two years were also affected by the ban and were shocked that they had received no prior warning.

Many are trying to win exemptions from the government, but their drivers, many of whom are now unemployed, have been hit hard.

Videos that condemn the government have gone viral on social media in recent days.

Twice a week, young motorcyclists tried to demonstrate against the ban, burned tires on the street and threw stones at the police, who immediately scattered them with tear gas.

Despite the ban, around 30 men continue to ride their okadas in the Ilupeju district.

“All we want is work!” Johnson Oseni shouts.

“The government does not help us, it is the opposite, we pay taxes, we feed our families, our children, we work hard, we leave ourselves (in peace),” he says.

Another driver, Aminu Jibril (20), has fled the northeastern state of Borno, where jihadist uprisings in Lagos keep coming to study.

“As a graduate, I was hoping to find a real job,” he complains about the ban that has affected his plans.

“The government doesn’t care about poor people.”

Motorbike taxi apps are crowded to swap on crowded streets in Lagos

© 2020 AFP

