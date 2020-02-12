The ban on a fire at the record factory caused $ 8 million in damage

news

A fire that broke out at a Banning record factory last week caused damage of $ 8 million, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire started on February 8 at 8 a.m. at Apollo Masters Corp. reported in the 100th block of Lincoln Street. The CAL FIRE crews were able to contain the fire in the 15,000 square meter structure at 10:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to a statement on the company’s website, the fire has given the company an uncertain future.

“To all wonderful customers. With great sadness, we report that the Apollo Masters production and warehouse facility had a devastating fire and suffered catastrophic damage. The best news is that all of our people are safe. We are confident about our future Not sure at the moment and are reviewing options as we try to overcome this difficult time. Thank you for the support over the years and the encouragement and support we’ve received from all of you. “

The fire was put down with the support of 10 different emergency agencies, including personnel from American Medical Response, Banning PD, CAL FIRE / Riverside, Department of Fish and Wildlife, March ARB, Morongo Fire Department, Riverside City FD, Riverside County Environmental Health, Riverside County Fire Service , Riverside County Fire Department, according to the CAL FIRE incident page about the fire.