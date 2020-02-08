The Bahamas are struggling to recover before the next hurricane season

There are signs of a recovery in the Abaco Islands five months after hurricane Dorian decimated this part of the Bahamas.

In Marsh Harbor, for example, workers and volunteers gut houses, repair roofs, and clear streets.

But in other parts of the city, stray dogs are the only sign of life, and only the distant sounds of chainsaws and hammers penetrate the eerie silence.

In fact, some of the areas devastated by the storm seem to have been untouched since the hurricane landed with no one in sight.

Utilities have come back slowly.

“We expect Abaco power to be fully restored in early summer,” said Katherine Smith of the Bahama Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Hurricane season 2020 thoughts reinforce the recovery.

Resettlement for reconstruction

With so many houses destroyed, there are currently not enough people on the island to rebuild quickly.

“Much of the population in Abaco has been evacuated or displaced. And now, for the most part, they can’t return because there is no shelter, ”explains David Eisenbaum of the All Hands And Hearts charity. “We need thousands of volunteers. There is an enormous need for manpower and the recovery is limited by this lack of manpower. “

To make it easier for residents to return to the islands, the Bahamian government is establishing dome structures for temporary accommodations.

“We ship in domes that they can stay in while their houses are rebuilt,” Smith told CNN. “And we’re launching a small house repair program this month to prepare the houses for the next hurricane season just around the corner.”

A few months before the start of the new hurricane season this summer, piles of rubble sitting on the streets could turn into deadly projectiles when the wind stops.

Revive Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama was also heavily devastated by Dorian. Storm surges of up to 20 feet sank large parts of the island and, according to Smith, flooded more than 4,200 houses.

“Some of these houses may still be standing, but are not sure,” said Katie Wiles, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross. “One of the main needs here is long-term accommodation.”

There is also a shortage of drinking water. The storm surge dramatically increased the salinity of water supplies in Grand Bahama.

“According to Dorian, the water became extremely salty. 65% of households are currently at risk, ”reports Iram Lewis, the Bahamian Minister of State for Disaster Management and Reconstruction. “By March this number should have dropped significantly by the end of summer.”

This is a hint of optimism that is amplified by electricity in almost all of Grand Bahama.

The destruction of the infrastructure and the economy has paralyzed the economy. Unemployment remains high in Grand Bahama and damage to the infrastructure complicates tasks that go beyond everyday needs.

“So many have to walk through the rubble now to get drinkable water. The daily challenges they face make it difficult to recover and rebuild, ”explains Wilkes. “The extent of the devastation is so great that it will take the Bahamas a long time to recover. And they can’t do it alone. “

Many of the international charities that originally responded to Dorian are still on the ground. You can help these organizations continue their work in the Bahamas by clicking the button below or by following this link.