The pop band Backstreet Boys went back in time to create a fun version of “Thong song”.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys were seen as guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Backstreet Boys version of the Sisqo thong song is fun!

Dressed in red, green and yellow striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the band and Jimmy Fallon performed a cappella version of Sisqo’s “Thong song” barbershop. The name of your group? The Ragtime Gals, reports eonline.com.

As Fallon said before starting, “Now, this here is to let all the ladies know what the boys are talking about.”

This was followed by the performance.

Singing first was Carter, who sang the lines “Ooh, that scandalous dress / And you know that another guy couldn’t handle it / So you shivered as if he were the ish / With a look in your eyes so devilish.”

The next was Richardson. He hummed: “You like to dance in hip hop places / And you navigate to the teams to connect the points / Not only in the city, she likes pop.”

Everyone sang together before McLean got his own solo. The six men spent the rest of the song without losing their rhythm.

Later in the episode, the band sat down with Fallon to talk about his successful return.

McLean said: “It’s a testimony of the fans, first and foremost, man. And being so damn blessed to have eternal music, man. And just being able to work with Max Martin and amazing producers.”

After Fallon noticed that the group has sold a total of 130 million albums in their time together, Carter replied: “It’s amazing, it really is. But we’re grateful. We’re grateful to be here.”

Richardson then added: “This was our first marriage.” Dorough joked: “Not prenuptial.”

