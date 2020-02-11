The Bachelor Summary: Peter reveals his last four

We are busy with the last four “The Bachelor,” And no worries, it’s still a bit ugly and messy. In fact even Peter Weber the last four choices did not fit well with the blunted Bachelor Nation, because they could not find out any of his choices.

Full disclosure, we are there with them. Why don’t we start there?

How do you sit down and have another fight with this woman and then offer her a rose if there are perfectly fine women in this house who don’t choose a fight and reject any real question you’ve ever asked her with tears and sudden changes in subject . She gives you gas, dude!

Oh, if you haven’t figured it out yet, we’re talking about Victoria F. We thought that was pretty clear now.

We only give you one example. Peter, trying to figure out where he is with these women before they go to the hometown visits, asked Victoria F where she thought they were standing as a couple.

“Every time we are together, I feel like you are always in a mood,” she snarled. “And it’s extremely frustrating because I just don’t know how to proceed if this continues to happen.”

Can’t you just feel the love? When he defended herself by saying that she was constantly pushing him away emotionally, she turned on the waterworks again and ta-da! Rose city.

So that was frustrating for all involved.

But here’s the real kicker. Kelley saw this all go under – it was part of his three-person date with Victoria F, Kelley and Hannah Ann – and felt that this should be the end for Victoria, right? Turn right?!?!

Hannah Ann had already presented her written list of the reasons why she really is an adult and is ready to do this entire adult and get a serious relationship with Peter in a reality show.

Kelley kept it cool during her time with Peter and told how much she enjoyed it between them. “Not every relationship needs to jump through obstacles and be super hard,” she said. “Like, it can be easy and still fun.”

But apparently Peter does not like easy and fun. “I have no idea why I’m in this car,” Kelley said shortly after Victoria’s collapse, as Victoria not only scored a rose, but also Hannah Ann, leaving the sober Kelley on the slow drive to her next appearance at “The Women Tell All. “

We will certainly miss her spicy commentary. Not only did she say that Victoria F and Hannah Ann were “children,” she went one step further with Victoria F and went so far as to call her a “hot mess.”

“I am on a different emotional level and am the only one who is mature enough to actually be ready for a relationship,” she said. So does she say that Peter might not be ready either? We begin to ask ourselves if we are completely honest here.

As Peter explained, Kelly was great, but he really only saw her as a friend. He clearly likes a little (or much) more fire in his relationships.

Earlier in the episode, Natasha finally scored her first one-on-one with Peter. Final six and he finally decides that it might be time to get to know her a bit. Unfortunately, he had already decided that he really didn’t want to get to know her much better, because he had finished her.

That’s because he had already poured out his heart to Madison. The couple spoke about their faith, which is incredibly important in the life of Madison and what concerns Peter? “I love that.”

Fans of “Saturday Night Live” know that as the go-to sentence when you have nothing meaningful to say, and in this case Peter was messing around how he wasn’t as religious as she was, but he’s all the way down to get more in believe to come.

In fact, telling Madison that he wasn’t “proud” of that when he talked about where religion is in his life, and then tried to assure her that religion was important to him, it just didn’t come out that sincerely. It sounded more like the thing he felt he had to say not to let her walk.

Hopefully we read that situation incorrectly, because for some people faith is so fundamental and if he is not at all honest about where it is in his heart and where he wants it to be, then that is a crumbling basis of dishonesty that he is trying to Build a relationship.

We keep this a little more determined, because essentially the same breath Peter said he “fell in love” with Madison and offered her the first rose of the night. If he finally selects her, he better be honest about where he is and where he wants to be in his faith. If it’s so important to her, it’s so important to their relationship.

He also gave Kelsey a rose after their one-on-one, but it lacked the drama and excitement of the other women with whom he went to the visits in his hometown, so he will probably dump her next time.

“For me, and the type of person I am looking for and I feel that my best match is, I can certainly see one of those four as my wife,” said Peter. And although he didn’t specifically say he likes junk, we can read between the lines, boy!

Site visits follow as follows: “The Bachelor” continues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC._

