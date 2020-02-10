The Bachelor Rewind: see what the season of Jake Pavelka looked like

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Peter Weber is cool, but does someone else remember the bachelor OG pilot?

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years ago Jake Pavelka took the flight and went on a journey to find his long and happy life in the hit reality show of ABC.

After competitions Jillian Harris‘season – and before they were eliminated – the pilot became the leader where he finally introduced Vienna Girardi and said goodbye Tenley Leopold.

While viewers continue to follow Pilot Pete’s journey to find love every Monday night, it made us think: what did The Bachelor look like ten years ago?

“Ten years ago, social media really wasn’t that big. Now these Bachelor participants are these big reality stars with all their followers,” Vienna shared with E! Exclusive news. “You will see me once posting in a blue moon. I feel like it is a lot of advertisements that they are always trying to promote and promote, which has diluted the brand. Now I don’t really know if people are going to right reasons. “

Tenley added: “I heard more talk in the house such as:” If we don’t fall in love with Jake, there is always the option for The Bachelorette. “But that was probably the maximum. Melissa Rycroft had just done Dancing With the Stars and that was a bit fresh 10 years ago. There were some external options, but that was not the most important idea to be in the show. “

While the lush dates and dramatic rose ceremonies remain the same, the public breakup of Jake and Vienna proved to be a turning point in the franchise.

Unlike previous seasons, tabloids began to treat the couple as real stars. As a result, media coverage was extensive and often incorrectly critical.

“I remember one of the producers said they were blown away by how big the media exploited us,” Vienna shared. “She had never seen participants sit on the cover of the magazines as it was. They were talking about my family.”

The broker went on: “I think there have been a lot more crazy and wild things since my season. I look back on my season and I don’t even think there was anything that was crazy or whatever happened. It was more make fewer things out of the blue, but now I have the feeling that people are trying to create that. “

Nowadays Vienna focuses on working in real estate and she tries to keep her private life private. Tenley, the blogger and certified nutritionist is happily married Taylor Leopold and “prepare our lives for hopefully a future family someday.”

And to this day, both ladies are still recognized by members of Bachelor Nation who want to know: is the show real?

“My answer for me is that it was very real,” Tenley admitted. “I had no expectation, so it was a very real experience … I have a lot of control and I own my own thoughts, words and actions … Any eye role or sigh can be used in context or out of context.”

If you want to hear more memories of the show, look back in our gallery below.

The loyal host of America



Bachelors can come and go, but one host is forever. Chris Harrison did not miss a rose ceremony in the franchise. In fact, he is one of the few confidants for the protagonists every season.

Meeting with the One



For every rose ceremony, Jake Pavelka followed the bachelor tradition by meeting all his ladies outside the country house. “I was very naive. You believe everyone is interested, but they make a show,” Vienna Girardi shared with E! News. “One of the things I learned is to be careful what you say and remember that you have your best interest – not everyone.”

Explosion from the past



After the appearance of the fifth season of The Bachelorette, Jillian Harris and her then fiancé Ed Swiderski stopped at the mansion to give Jake useful advice.

Bring the funny ones



“My first date in the show was a group date and we played with it Jon Lovitz” Tenley Leopold recalled to E! News.

Heart and humor



“I went on stage and in fact broke all the rules my mother told me not to do before I went to the show,” Tenley revealed to us. “The three didn’t want to say,” That’s what she said. ” The office was huge at the time. I was talking about silly humor and she said: don’t put your legs over your head, but I did the pretzel on stage. “

Tour



“I had not traveled much outside of where I grew up,” Vienna told us when I remembered a memorable date. “We actually made a road trip in a large motorhome and brought it along the California coast to San Francisco. For me it was so exciting because it was my first time seeing a big city and experiencing that kind of city life. I found it fascinating. “

Girl time



While the show focuses on dates and one-on-one with The Bachelor, Vienna enjoyed spending time with its co-stars. “My favorite part of the show were the girls. The majesty of the time is spent with the girls – cooking food, drinking wine, hanging out. It’s actually like a 24-hour sleepover party all the time,” she shared with us. “That’s the best part of the entire bachelor. People don’t realize we have so much fun together and getting to know each other and you only see part of the show.”

More flags, more fun



During a group date, Jake treated Vienna and other potential lovers to an afternoon at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Extra special participant



Before I became the bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky made the last four of Jake’s season. Today, the fan’s favorite is happily married to iHeartRadio Valentine in the morning guest Kevin Manno and they have two children together.

He has the bling



Some things never change! Jewelry designer Neil Lane has always been a familiar sight when engagement time is approaching.

Peace of mind



“When I was in St. Lucia, just before the proposal was made, we drove from one side of St. Lucia to the other and all my producers and cameramen slept in the van and I looked out the window and I saw a double rainbow, “Tenley told us when we remembered the last days of the show. “I was overwhelmed by this peace that I will be all right.”

She said yes



In a fairytale ending, Jake would sit on one knee and introduce himself to Vienna in the March 2010 final. The couple would split up later in June 2010.

Private pilot



10 years after appearing on The Bachelor, Jake is much more private. “I have been very curious about what he did. I hope he is fine … I hope he is good,” Tenley shared with us. Vienna added: “I think that after you’ve been out in the open for so long, you learn to appreciate your privacy a little more. I like my privacy now. I work normally. I’m back in my hometown. Sometimes I realize you realize that lifestyle is not for you and you have to take a step back. “

