The Bachelor Recap Season 24, Episode 6: Final Six Revealed

After a wild week of hurt feelings and angry grief, Peter Weber quickly brought the remaining participants back to six in a special Wednesday evening edition of “The Bachelor.”

On the way he managed to dump a former leader in the middle of a date, which made her so angry that he literally chased her to the car after she had refused his offer to walk her out. If she had cried, he might have thrown a rose after her; seems to be an instinct at this point.

Victoria P did everything to restore the fact that she was called because she had known Alayah prior to the show, against Peter.

“The only thing we can do now is move forward and focus on what awaits us, and I want you to know that when I look at you, I see someone I want to fight for, and I just want to feel good about us, “she tried.” And I want to feel that you want the same things that I do in the future. “

Unfortunately, just as she couldn’t redirect the conversation because she had lied, Victoria P was unable to distract Peter from his truth, which was simple, yes, I don’t feel this.

“I don’t know if I see you as my wife,” he finally told her bluntly, which set her off.

Maybe it was to protect her broken heart, or pride, or shame, but Victoria chose anger after she realized that things were not going to be right here for her. When he tried to tell her that this was painful for him too, she shot back: “I don’t want you to worry about my feelings because it’s going well.”

And when he apologized, she snarled, “No, you don’t apologize,” and immediately started calling a car to get out of there.

Hannah Ann made more enemies when she scored her second one-on-one date with Peter before Mykenna, Natasha, and Tammy had their first. Victoria F then landed a second one-on-one, where she temporarily panicked because Peter went out with another woman (this bursts us every time this song comes up – for which show did you sign up?) And got on one or another rose for saying she wasn’t sure if she felt him.

The whole thing left Mykenna ready to walk. To be honest, she might have saved herself some trouble, because when she tried to say later that she had the time of her life, Tammy called out to her.

Mykenna treated it like any rational and reasonable young woman would do by shouting and yelling and rushing away, which is the universal signal in every argument that you are right and that you win. Winners always storm. Everyone knows that!

We are not going to lie, the night went wild for these women, because Peter then collected them for a two-on-one date and heard both sides of the argument. Mykenna said Tammy “turned things around” to make Mykenna look bad and make herself look better. But although it is a proven method of progress in the workplace to step on other people to elevate themselves, it has not been so successful here. Peter quickly gave Tammy the boot and then, in case she was right, he also let Mykenna go.

Can Hannah Ann, Victoria F, Madison, Natasha, Kelley and Kelsey ensure that everything goes to the final? Fans are not yet completely sold to Hannah Ann, but are almost ready to hand over the season to Madison, happy that she got some screen time this week and stayed out of all the crap. They are less enthusiastic about Hannah Ann, who has a number of credibility issues, but still think she will be Top 2 … but is she Jed Wyatt material?

Shockingly enough, this season was even a bit much for Bachelor Nation, which speaks volumes! After two nights and more than four hours of “The Bachelor” this week, fans are certainly still processing all the madness that has just unfolded. And looking at this group of women, wondering if Hannah Brown should return as “The Bachelorette”.

View some of the highlights and lowlights below (including being ready to just give it to Madison and end all our collective suffering):

